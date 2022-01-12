Miller Huggins. Joe McCarthy. Casey Stengel. Rachel Balkovec. … Whozat?
Historic New York Yankees managers. The first three managed the team in its most dynastic years. The fourth is the first woman ever hired to manage a team in a major-league system.
Balkovec, only 34, will manage this year in what, unfortunately, is called a “Low A” league for the Tampa Tarpons. That means the players are just getting started. Nevertheless, it is a historic accomplishment for a woman in a profession where females have long been glared at dismissively.
This is not exactly a Jackie Robinson moment, but let’s recognize it for what it is.
Men’s professional sports have long discounted women for practically any role, except as medical trainers, for example, because they hadn’t played professional sports on that level and therefore wouldn’t have the know-how that comes from having competed there.
But they certainly have the understanding, the same as any sports fan who grew up watching and studying the game.
Usually, managers are former big-league players. Balkovec caught for her college softball teams at Creighton and the University of New Mexico.
The Yankees have hardly been trail blazers in this sort of evolution. Elston Howard was the first African-American to wear a Yankee uniform, and not until 1955 – eight years after Jackie Robinson broke that barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers.
But that was a different era, as well as a different team ownership.
Balkovec knows what the players need to know to perform well. She has been a strength and conditioning coach for minor-league teams for nine years, a discipline in which she majored in college, and she has advanced the craft.
Some people are likely to raise other questions.
Can a woman chew out a player who has missed curfew, missed a sign sent to the batter’s box, missed a locker-room gesture of civility? She can in just about any other area of interaction, be it military, business or industry. Why not baseball?
And will she quickly pick up the nuances of winning in an extremely nuanced game – baseball?
She was an athlete, and pro sports are often coached by men who didn’t play at the pinnacle. The Van Gundy brothers of National Basketball Association fame are examples of successful coaches who’d never played at that level – or possibly at hardly any other level.
According to the New York Times, Balkovec faced resistance when she applied for strength and conditioning jobs in baseball years ago. When she changed her first name on her résumé and applications to “Rae” from “Rachel,” she got calls back from teams. But she wasn’t usually welcomed when they found out they’d been talking to a woman.
In the end, what it comes down to – what the hiring and administration of any manager comes down to – is respect. The players have to have respect for the manager, and it has to be returned.
If the players respect this manager’s credentials, her conduct and her effectiveness, her gender is the last thing that matters.
