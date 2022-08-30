College is a bit of an odd duck in American life.
For many, graduating high school and heading off to college is seen as the natural progression in a young person’s life.
Of course, it wasn’t always this way. We look back to our forebears, and a young person would more likely expect to spend their life tending farm and home after their schooling.
But now, with more people living in the city than the country, the question of what direction kids head after grade school is a wide and complex one.
Last week, President Joe Biden announced a plan to forgive tens of thousands of dollars in college loans, a move that reignited the current debate about college, its cost and its value.
Almost no one seemed entirely satisfied with the plan. At most, some graduates shrugged and said the $10,000 forgiveness mark was better than nothing.
Some had hoped the president would forgive more — if not all — of the nearly $1.7 trillion in American student loan debt, as calculated by the Education Data Initiative.
Still others slammed the move as forcing non-college-going taxpayers to foot the bill for the financial decisions of other Americans.
Back when the idea was first floated earlier this year, we pointed to another leg of the conversation: the high college tuition prices that got us here in the first place.
A 2014 NPR report — “How The Cost Of College Went From Affordable To Sky-High” — points to the economic headaches of the 1970s as the point where the federal government stepped back from offering generous grants to help students afford college, which left private loans to fill the gap.
Since then, as the degrees and student services offered by colleges have grown, the cost of attendance has climbed as well.
From that NPR report, it seems that one hypothetical solution would be to lean back toward the days of the federal government subsidizing higher education.
But, given the vocal pushback against even the $10,000 Biden plan, that seems unlikely.
Some critics of the Biden plan have criticized students for seeking degrees in what those critics have deemed unprofitable career fields — often in the arts or philosophies.
To that, we say: passing judgment on one career or another is a risky game at best. Who’s to say a veteran with PTSD might not someday need the services of a gender-studies trained therapist? And who can criticize a degree in the arts while watching Netflix programs thought up by those very students?
That being said, there is value to the idea that perhaps college as it stands should not be the one-size-fits-all path for all careers.
The idea of trade schools and apprenticeships has gained popularity in recent generations, with TV host Mike Rowe promoting dirty — but well-paying — careers that trade schools can offer.
Joining the military is another option, and can also offer college tuition assistance to enlistees for their service.
So, ultimately, it seems to us that the answer should be to open more paths — not fewer — for our young people to seek their passions and apply their skills.
That will likely come from a wide combination of policies to streamline what many agree has become a bloated, unwieldy higher education environment in the United States.
But, ultimately, when we go to graduation ceremonies each year and look up at a stage full of proud local kids, we hope everyone in the debate has the same thought: We hope the best for all of them.
