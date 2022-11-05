We’re hearing a lot these days about food prices and other factors making it difficult, if not impossible, for individuals and families to afford to feed themselves. There seems to be little doubt that buying enough food is getting out of the reach of more and more of us.
For people who don’t face the prospect of having to choose between food and other necessary expenses, the actual choice is a matter of sympathy, not personal threat.
But the threat is spreading.
Inflation is raising prices and lowering people’s capacity to meet them. While the federal government is working on means to get inflation under control, local organizations are expending as much effort to enable North Country residents to cope with the rising prices.
Typically, this is the time of year when local groups that look after the needs of the needy attract a large share of their donations. Perhaps never, recently, at least, has the need been more obvious.
The Joint Council for Economic Opportunity has been helping the residents of Clinton and Franklin counties combat many forms of helplessness since 1966. The council has 15 outreach centers throughout the two counties to help with hunger and many other crises.
Another organization that provides relief from hunger is the Plattsburgh Interfaith Food Shelf. It is headquartered at the United Methodist Church, 127 Beekman St., in the city.
As we pointed out in an article on the Food Shelf in our Oct. 28 edition, the usage of that charity is up 38 percent from last year.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, groups such as this were spared some of their pressure because the U.S. Department of Agriculture accelerated a number of projects to ease people’s needs through the Adirondack Regional Food Bank.
Then, food cost the charitable groups 37 cents per pound. Now that COVID has relented appreciably, the cost has soared to $1 per pound.
The Food Shelf, as of September, had spent more on food than it had expected in its budget – $113,000 more than it had received.
However, historically, November and December are the times when donations have been highest. Now is the time for those generous souls to reach into their pockets.
Food donations, of course, are greatly appreciated, but a cash donation may go further than what can actually be purchased at the store.
As we head into the holiday season, give some thought to friends and neighbors you may not even know who may be going through some intense anxiety as they try to confront hunger and other miseries.
The Food Shelf at United Methodist is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday and 9 to noon and 4 to 6 p.m. Fridays. There, they will accept food or monetary donations.
JCEO centers in each community will also accept donations, of course, which will help with hunger as well as other needs.
This is the season that is most crucial. You’ve been magnificent in the past. Keep up the good work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.