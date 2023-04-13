The City of Plattsburgh is home to five wonderful parks.
And they are your parks, folks. So if you want to make them better, please speak up.
In that vein, the city is seeking community feedback over the next eight days on the final design plans for the five parks included in their Parks Renewal Project.
The project is part of a plan that includes $2.6 million in funding to improve and renovate Melissa Penfield Park, Peter S. Blumette Park, South Acres Park, South Platt Street (Fox Hill) Park and US Oval Park this year.
The move is long overdue and is a fantastic opportunity to make the parks so much better and user friendly.
But the city needs input for it to work best.
Over the past year, the city has been looking at ways to get the community involved in the Parks Renewal Project, including gathering information from the public at several Parks Come Alive! events held last summer.
The Parks Come Alive Program was an innovative way to showcase the city’s parks and it seemed to work as most of the events drew large crowds of pleased people.
Now, in the second round of community feedback on the city’s platform, each park has a separate section where community members can offer different ideas or critiques of the current plans.
Several people have done so already.
Comments touched on ideas to improve walking trails, access to the Saranac River, playground equipment and overall safety.
A good start, but even more input would be better.
Each park has great venues for sports, and each one has something unique to draw people be it a sledding hill, ice skating rink, skateboard park or a place to fly a kite.
The city will benefit from ideas from the public on how to improve existing facilities and what to add.
In the meantime, the city has already made plans for each of the parks that include:
• At Melissa Penfield Park, potential new additions include a new splash pad; inclusive and expanded playground; fenced dog park; pickleball court; flexible greenspace; picnic area; 6-foot wide walking path; and a rain garden.
• At Peter S. Blumette Park, potential new additions include a picnic area; ADA play equipment; rain garden; berm seating (seating that takes advantage of the park’s topography); bike rack; and a 6-foot wide walking path.
• At South Acres Park, potential new additions include a gazebo; fenced dog park; community garden; additional parking; farm-themed inclusive playground; bike rack; pavilion; bottle fill station; rest area node; and picnic area.
• At South Platt Street (Fox Hill) Park, potential new additions include a rain garden; natural playground node; picnic area; fishing pier/overlook; restroom/clubhouse; 6-foot wide hiking trail and path; and rest nodes.
• At US Oval Park, potential new additions include a pavilion; expanded soccer and lacrosse fields; inclusive destination playground (an airplane-themed playground); picnic area; dog waste station; bottle waste station; and restrooms.
Among the new additions, existing features at each park will also look to be refurbished and improved upon.
A municipality’s parks are often the venues that leave the most indelible impressions on visitors so it would be wise for the city to feature safe, clean, accessible, family-friendly fun parks for all to enjoy.
So please folks, get involved and offer your comments to the city at my.cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov/en/folders/parks-renewal-project for the next eight days.
