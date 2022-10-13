People in the North Country have enjoyed public harvest dinners, most often hosted by churches or other nonprofits, just about as long as people have lived here.
They have been interrupted for the past couple of years, in a manner of speaking, by the same thing that has interrupted practically everything else – COVID-19.
Not that COVID totally conquered the practice. Not even COVID could do that.
But, for the past couple of years, instead of members, friends, relatives, neighbors and passers-by dropping by to socialize and enjoy the gatherings as well as the food, they have had to settle for the food only.
COVID forced the cancellation or concession of many, many experiences since early 2020. But harvest dinners had dug too deep a foothold to bow to a virus.
As those dinners have become standard fare around here, they have invited attendees to either sit, socialize and eat or stop by and pick up a takeout order.
Often a church’s main fundraiser for the entire year, the dinners during COVID carried on from afar. Takeouts became the only option. The diners could still enjoy the food, just not the camaraderie. And, after all, perhaps the chief magnet of a congregational get-together is the camaraderie, as inviting as the food invariably is.
Many institutions have had to surrender to COVID dangers, including school after-hours activities and doctor’s offices, imposing safety measures such as mask-wearing and distanced seating.
Most non-medical activities have resumed pretty much in the form that compelled us in the first place: no masks, seats right next to each other.
And church harvest dinners have mostly followed suit. Readers of the Press-Republican have noted that most of those traditional and wildly popular community events returned with their familiar features.
We also note that some dinners are still being held as takeouts only.
We surely can’t find fault with the hosting institutions that are still emphasizing safety and keeping the crowds from hobnobbing on their grounds. If more groups had insisted right from the beginning on demanding safety first, we might not have had the worldwide disaster that the history books will remember for centuries to come.
Science gave us the means to combat and, to a great extent, thwart COVID. The vaccines have minimized COVID tremendously. The disease is still here, to be sure. But it is not the murderous beast we once rightfully feared.
Let’s face it: it’s probably a lot easier for a church or any other organization to dispense altogether with sit-down events. No seating, less cleanup. But one of the great attractions is reconnecting with old friends and connecting with new ones.
Takeout should continue, since it is a great option for the elderly and homebound, but those sit-down dinners are community glue.
Whatever your preference, help the hosting organizations by either attending or pre-ordering your harvest dinner. They’re community staples.
