Joe Biden is the next president of the United States – the 46th in our history. Kamala Harris is the next vice president – the 49th.
Statistically, Biden's ascension may not be historically noteworthy. But Harris's is. She is the first woman, the first Black and first person of South Asian descent to hold the office that awaits her. The biggest question for Americans is: What took us so long?
It is simply unbelievable that, at this stage of our history, we have never had a woman at the top of our leadership. It is also unbelievable that we have never had a person of color in the No. 2 position.
For decades after 1776, when we declared ourselves a nation in the making, we relied strictly on white men to run our government. Only that demographic was allowed to debate and make the decisions that would determine the extent of the success and comfort of the lives of all of us.
More than half the population was overlooked. We relied solely on roughly 50 percent of us to determine policies and strategies that would work to the benefit of 100 percent of the population.
What kind of sense does that make? We invited only half the people to conceive ideas that would shape our nation's present and future.
For more than two centuries, we clung to that policy. Women have made such strides in the world of business that you'd think we'd have entrusted them with our governments far sooner. As of this year, 37 of the Fortune 500 companies in the U.S. have female CEOs. We trust them to run our biggest companies, yet we've never turned to one to run our government.
As for people of color, we largely have not even considered them for our top government posts; we've had only one president, of course, and didn't give him the reins until 2008.
Barack Obama is widely regarded as one of our most capable and eloquent presidents ever. His wife, Michelle, is as widely respected as any first lady.
Now we have Kamala Harris, who helps our statistics on several fronts. And, because Biden is 78 years old, pundits are already speculating that she could one day become president, either after or before the conclusion of his tenure in office.
Oh, for the day we can stop writing these chapters in our history. We envy future generations of people who will see candidates for office and not prejudge them on their ethnic and gender backgrounds.
Only then will the United States be truly a nation that capitalizes on the talents of its entire population.
Who knows what our country could have accomplished through our first 24 decades if only we had enlisted all the brains we had at our disposal?
Fortunately, it seems now that we have finally chosen a path of governance that includes everyone. It's about time.
