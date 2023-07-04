Little by little it is gaining steam.
That is Michigan Month we’re talking about.
The month of July is Michigan Month in these parts, so declared by Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman.
This is the third year of Michigan Month and it shows signs of growing, and that’s a good thing for the region.
The month of July celebrates the regional cuisine item known as a Michigan. The Michigan is a hot dog on a bun, covered with meat sauce and served with or without onions.
Those onions can also be buried beneath the hot dog.
A thin line of mustard also usually accompanies the ingredients.
A relatively inexpensive food item, Michigans can be purchased at several places across the region.
But they originated in the Town of Plattsburgh right here in Clinton County, and Cashman is looking to capitalize on the delicacy that has been around for nearly 100 years.
As usual, Michigan Month includes many fun activities.
The biggest and most popular activity for people to relish in will be the annual Michigan passport program.
The rules of the program are the same as past year’s: pick up a passport, enjoy a Michigan at Gus’ Red Hots, Ronnie’s Michigan Stand, Clare and Carl’s and McSweeney’s Red Hots, get the passport stamped at each location and return it to the Town Hall on Banker Road.
Passports can be obtained from the Town Hall, the North Country Chamber of Commerce or any of the participating restaurants.
The first 25 participants who return their passports will get an exclusive Michigan Month T-shirt, which was designed by SUNY Plattsburgh graduate and Michigan enthusiast Vincent Conti of Brooklyn.
After the first 25 passports come in, which usually takes about three to four days, participants will get a Michigan Month bumper sticker prize.
Any remaining T-shirts after the first 25 will also be sold at the Town Hall.
Conti’s Michigan design was one of 30 entries that were entered into the town’s annual T-shirt design contest earlier this year, Cashman said.
It’s a blue T-shirt that shows a hot dog pouring mustard on itself.
The design will now be used for promotional pieces for the Michigan Month as well as any other materials throughout the rest of the year.
Also returning in 2023 is the Michigan Mile Fun Run, in which the town will be providing Michigan recipe cards that include traditional Michigans, healthier Michigans and vegan Michigans, on July 19 in Cadyville Park at 6 p.m.
Registration will take place at the event.
While Michigan Month has been fun these past few years and figures to be this year as well, we can’t wait for next year when Michigan Fest arrives.
Imagine a full day of fun around Michigans with bands, events and of course, tasty dogs.
The idea is to promote the area through food, which is a great way to grab someone’s attention. The North Country is known for a lot of things, and Michigans are near the top of the list.
May your month be filled with them be they with, without or buried.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.