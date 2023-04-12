Happy Birthday, Town of Schuyler Falls.
The Clinton County town turned 175 on April 4 and it has much to celebrate.
Schuyler Falls is a small town in the central portion of the county with a population of about 5,000 people.
It features several distinct neighborhoods or hamlets stretching from the border with Peru in the south to the Town of Saranac in the west and Town of Plattsburgh in the north and east.
Both the Saranac and Salmon Rivers flow nicely through it.
Morrisonville is a main hamlet that lies in both Schuyler Falls and the Town of Plattsburgh. It features the fire station, town hall, a store or two, a church, post office and of course the Clinton County Landfill.
It is by most accounts the center of town.
But there is also Woods Mills, a small stretch on Sand and Rabideau Roads that is mostly residential.
And people often refer to the area on Route 22B just before entering Peru as the hamlet of Schuyler Falls. There is a lot going on there as well with two stores, an entrance to Macomb State Park and some lovely farms.
Schuyler Falls is largely a rural and peaceful community that often flies under the radar in the county as the Town of Plattsburghs, Perus, Beekmantowns and City of Plattsburghs get most of the attention so to speak.
It seems that the residents of the town are just fine going along anonymously.
Nevertheless, they will be celebrating the town’s historic birthday and its rich history this year and as well they should.
Folks started settling in the area in the late 1700s. The town was formally established in 1848.
It was named, some believe, after the falls in the Salmon River that provided early settlers a source of water, food and power. Peter Schuyler was the one who purchased the grist mill on the river.
One of the most famous people from the town was a man named Joseph Ladue.
Ladue was born in Schuyler Falls, and he wanted to marry Kitty Mason, explained Town Historian Barbara Benkwitt. As we know, Mason Street is a main road in town now.
However, Ladue was just a poor farmer, and Mason’s father wasn’t going to allow that marriage to happen unless he had acquired some money.
“So, he went to seek his fortune in gold,” Benkwitt said at the recent town celebration.
Ladue traveled across the country from Schuyler Falls to California, then up to Alaska and came back through Canada to Mason with his fortune, even if it took his whole life to do so.
“They got married in 1897… adopted a little boy, but in 1901, he passed away,” she said.
There have been many other strong characters in the town’s history as well. Everybody remembers Roger Dashnaw who was a farmer who served as town justice for 43 years.
Gordie Little, the local radio and cable television icon, also lived in Schuyler Falls.
Initially, Schuyler Falls was a farming community and to a large degree it still is.
Town Supervisor Kevin Randall says they are looking to bring more commercial operations into the town which would make for a nice mix.
There are more celebrations planned for later this year including the annual town-wide garage sale held on the weekend of Aug. 18-20, as well as a parade and festival on Saturday, Aug. 12, with music in the park that evening.
There are also more events in the works throughout the week of Aug. 11-20.
Happy Birthday, Schuyler Falls, and here’s to many more.
