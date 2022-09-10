If it seems a little ridiculous that this weekend’s Battle of Plattsburgh celebrations can’t have battle reenactments because of the new state laws regarding concealed carry of weapons, that’s because it is.
According to the recently-enacted state gun laws, all firearms, including antique rifles and muskets, are prohibited from sensitive locations, such as museums, parks, and special events.
Unfortunately, this includes the reenactments that are part of this weekend’s Battle of Plattsburgh events unless the state intervenes and says it’s OK.
The Battle of Plattsburgh on Sept 11, 1814, on the shores of Lake Champlain and in Plattsburgh Bay, was pivotal towards the Americans winning the war with England. The historic moment has been celebrated over the decades, especially the past three decades, and has become a major event each year in Plattsburgh.
The celebration features all kinds of events that teach the history of the battle and of the region at the time. It draws people from across the northeast U.S. and Canada.
The celebration is one of the largest events for the region each year.
Among the flagship events of the Battle program are the re-enactments. History buffs from all over dressed in period costume line up and re-create some of the events that took place more than 200 years ago.
The re-enactments and their loud bangs and plumes of smoke draw large crowds and are a thrill to witness.
Of course these re-enactors are not using real ammunition. They fire blank charges to simulate musket fire of the time period, but there is no danger.
Yet the new law forbids such weaponry.
And, as was discussed at a press conference Thursday, many re-enactors have already canceled their plans to attend the Battle commemoration over concerns about the firearm regulations.
So even if a fix is made for this situation, the damage has already been done.
This is the latest snag in legislation that clearly was not well thought out or properly vetted.
We’ve already seen the problems this law is causing in the Adirondacks, where many law-abiding gun owners are now in jeopardy of becoming felons for having a firearm, which many of them have held for years.
A reenactment without muskets is hardly a draw for heritage tourists and could wind up putting a serious damper on future celebrations, which would be an economic hit for the region.
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) is calling on the state to do something about the effects this new gun legislation will have on the Adirondacks and battle reenactments.
We can presume that the idea of the new gun laws was to help prevent more mass shootings, which have plagued this nation for decades.
The intent is admirable, but the execution has been seriously flawed.
Confusion about the legislation was frustratingly common in the days leading up to and following the regulations being put into place as legislators and the public were left to wonder exactly what was covered under the bill.
Questions were raised such as what exactly constituted a “public park” or a “sensitive location.” And now the public is left to wonder if even antiques are covered under the bill.
Passing a bill with such blind spots and miscommunications is not good governance.
Obviously banning muskets and blank charges at historic battle reenactments was not the intent of this law, but if state lawmakers refuse to consider amending and clarifying it, many will suffer and come to resent the government’s efforts even more than they already do.
