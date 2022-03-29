As the world turns more toward producing all electric vehicles for public transportation, the North Country seems to be perfectly situated.
The Québec-NewYork Transportation Rendezvous & B2B event held in Plattsburgh last week showcased the great opportunities for this area, which is already rich in the transportation industry.
The event allowed those with aerospace and transportation equipment interests and companies, from both Québec and New York, a chance to network, build connections, and advance the growth of the bi-national Aerospace and Transportation Equipment Cluster.
The electrification of public transportation vehicles is a topic of much discussion lately, and it is an idea whose time is sure to come soon.
Working to achieve such goals seems like a perfect marriage for Quebec and New York in the transportation industry.
New York state has one of the most ambitious climate laws on the books in the nation, which will require New York to be at net zero emissions by 2050.
Currently, out of all emission sources, transportation is the second largest producer at 28%. To reduce that figure, the state is looking to electrify every single school bus in the state by 2035.
Working to reach such a goal is sure to boost the economy and create many good-paying new jobs, and our area with its prominent transportation footprint, is sure to benefit.
Estimates are that in converting to the electrification of the state, there could be a potential net benefit of $80 billion to $120 billion over the next 20 years.
New York Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos, who spoke at last week’s event in Plattsburgh, was quick to point out that switching to electric vehicles will more than replace jobs lost affiliated with fossil fuels.
In fact, Seggos said, for every job lost, nine were created.
The COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on the business world globally as well as locally, but as it slows down, the opportunity for New York to ramp up green projects together in the transportation industry is ripe.
We are fortunate to have a Nova Bus plant right here in our community. Nova Bus is a leader in producing buses for major public transportation systems across the country, and they make many of those buses right here in Plattsburgh.
Hopefully before too long, we will see more electric buses made here criss-crossing the highways of the nation on the path towards a greener future.
We are fortunate that we have a strong partner in the transportation business in nearby Quebec that is also committed to a greener future. We are also fortunate to have a chamber of commerce that opens doors for both nations and helps foster those great relationships.
Let’s hope for greener days ahead when it comes to building the future in our region and beyond.