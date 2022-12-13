The U.S. Government has put into place the Respect for Marriage Act, which goes a long way in protecting same-sex marriages.
To the great relief of many, our House member, Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) was one of 47 Republicans to break with her party and join the Democrats in passing the bill, which President Biden had long lobbied for and signed into law Tuesday.
Supreme Court actions and statements under the current conservative makeup give a sense that future Congresses and courts could jeopardize the validity of same-sex or even interracial marriages. So the Respect for Marriage Act amounts to the government protecting us from an overreaching government.
The American Civil Liberties Union and other observers fear that some states have been trying to pass their own laws outlawing such marriages. Most members of Congress – conservative Republican Stefanik among them – wanted to head off that inexplicable and unconscionable action.
Our question is this: Why is it any government’s – or anybody’s – business who anyone chooses to marry?
If your neighbor were about to marry a person of the same gender or different race, would you walk across the street, knock on that person’s door and lay out in no uncertain terms why you disapprove of the marriage? And why should the person care in the least what your opinion on the subject is?
What if you were getting married, and that person crossed the street to object, face to face, with your choice, for whatever reason? Would you take that opinion into account and reconsider your decision?
On what grounds would most people publicly object? Religion, perhaps. But isn’t it clear in the Constitution that we must not favor any religion over another? Religious dogma cannot be cited as a reason for or against any law.
And, if someone’s sexual or racial preference is personally bothersome to you, the government should not be in the wings waiting to take up your campaign.
This entire issue seems, on the face of it, to be government overreach at its worst.
Marry whoever you want. What business is it of a neighbor, or a senator?
But, as shocking as it is that there is even a shred of support for telling gay people they may not marry, it is totally astounding that any United States government at any level would even say out loud it would consider banning marriages of members of differing races. That is utterly shameful.
Practically all Americans think so. A Gallup poll in June showed broad and increasing support for same-sex marriage, with 70% of U.S. adults saying they think such unions should be recognized by law as valid. The poll showed majority support among both Democrats (83%) and Republicans (55%).
Approval of interracial marriage in the U.S. hit a six-decade high at 94% in September, according to Gallup.
We applaud Stefanik for crossing the aisle and voting responsibly. She apparently sees that whom one chooses to marry is not the government’s business. Nor is it anyone else’s.
