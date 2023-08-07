To some, the giveaway of government money represents a sin committed against the interests of the taxpayers who must provide it. To others, it represents a fulfillment of government’s responsibility to the people it serves.
We understand both sides of the debate, conducted from both sides of the political aisle.
But, sometimes, it just seems to offer some compelling ideas.
The City of Plattsburgh has applied for $5.2 million in annual New York State Consolidated Funding for help with several projects.
To some critics, this represents an abuse of tax collections.
To proponents, it represents one of the duties of government: to provide necessities that people or communities can’t provide for themselves.
The federal government this year passed President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal meant to shore up badly deteriorated or missing parts of each state’s public accesses.
According to information from the White House, that plan “will rebuild America’s roads, bridges and rails, expand access to clean drinking water, ensure every American has access to high-speed internet, tackle the climate crisis, advance environmental justice and invest in communities that have too often been left behind.
“The legislation will help ease inflationary pressures and strengthen supply chains by making long-overdue improvements for our nation’s ports, airports, rail and roads. It will drive the creation of good-paying union jobs and grow the economy sustainably and equitably so that everyone gets ahead for decades to come. Combined with the President’s Build Back Framework, it will add on average 1.5 million jobs per year for the next 10 years.”
It’s hard not to applaud such intentions. Should we just let our infrastructure rot and rely on local resources to repair or replace them?
So, assuming most of us are on board for this measure – and the majority in Congress were – let’s look at one piece of Plattsburgh’s application to the state for funding help this year.
It’s help reinvigorating the Municipal Beach, which has always been one of Plattsburgh’s most treasured assets. Any area that is naturally blessed with as awesome a gift as a beach on Lake Champlain should by all means try its best to care for, enhance and take advantage of the benefit.
If state or federal money is offered for such purposes, Plattsburgh would be seriously remiss and irresponsible not to try to exploit it.
Part of an estimated $500,000 request would go toward construction of a pedestrian pier along with sidewalks, boardwalk renovations and picnic areas.
How fascinating is that? A pier out into the lake to entertain the city’s residents as well as attracting visitors to spend some money here and enjoy our lake and its attributes.
Argue over the wisdom of investing in a hotel project on the lake downtown, as the Common Council currently is.
But a modestly priced pier to draw closer to the sixth-largest (and, if you’ll forgive some bias, the most beautiful) lake in America – how can you criticize that?
Let’s hope the state approves this one and Plattsburgh derives a well-deserved benefit of government largesse.
