The release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from a Russian prison Thursday brings much relief to many, but not everyone.
But regardless of how individuals may feel about her or the deal to free her, an American was freed from a dreadful situation and is back home with her family, and that is reason to be grateful.
Griner is an American sports star. The 6’9” hoopster has won an NCAA title, two Olympic gold medals and a WNBA championship. She is one of the best women’s basketball players in the world and has been for years.
She was jailed last February when she was found to have vape cartridges that contained traces of cannabis oil in her luggage at a Russian airport. Griner had been in Russia to play basketball in the off-season of the WNBA.
Her arrest sparked outrage that the Russians, who were about to invade Ukraine, were using her as a political pawn. Knowing Russian political dealings, there is little doubt that that is true.
She was kept in prison and had to wait a lengthy period before her case was adjudicated. A case like this would have been nothing more than an appearance ticket, if that, if it had happened in the U.S.
Eventually she was found guilty and sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison. She was moved to a gulag type prison where conditions are reportedly extremely harsh.
Seems like overkill for a trace of cannabis oil.
The American government called her detention wrongful, and had been working to negotiate her release. Such diplomatic endeavors take time, especially when dealing with a regime like Russia, which throughout its history, has shown little concern for human rights.
There were some Americans who were not sympathetic to Griner’s plight because she had refused to come out for the national anthem before WNBA games in protest of how the LGBTQ+ community is treated in this country.
Some even called for her to rot in the Russian prison because she hated America so much.
We doubt Griner hates America. She was exercising her right to speak out and protest, which many folks in this free nation do.
Since the deal to have her released in exchange for notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout was made, there have also been Americans upset that the deal was too one-sided. Many are also upset that the deal did not include former Marine Paul Whelan who has been held in Russia since 2018.
Russia claims Whelan, who was in Russia for a wedding, was a spy. The American government denies that and has been working to get Whelan freed.
But he was not included in the Griner deal and that will raise many questions, but it should not overshadow the success of getting Griner released.
In a class move, Whelan’s brother, David Whelan, said he was happy for Griner and her family and that it was a wonderful day. But he worried about what will happen to his brother’s future.
We do too.
The Biden administration now must continue to work overtime to get Whelan freed, and we hope they are successful soon because no American being held overseas should ever be left behind.
As for Griner and other WNBA players, the hope is that they can someday earn better paychecks for playing the sport they love professionally in this country so that they don’t have to go overseas to supplement their income.
