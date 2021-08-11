Gov. Andrew Cuomo's decision to resign rather than drag out a fight against allegations of sexual harassment was the right move.
His resignation will take effect 14 days from Tuesday, setting up Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul to become the first woman governor in state history.
A three-term governor, Cuomo showed flashes of political brilliance during his time leading the state, and to see it end like this is disconcerting.
As governor, he secured broad gun safety legislation, ended the use of plastic bags to protect the environment and ended unfair bail regulations, among other accomplishments.
Those were controversial issues, and many did not agree with them, but Cuomo, with his undeniable oratory skills and political savvy, could be very persuasive.
His most recent highlight was his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
During the height of the crisis in April and May of last year, the governor was on national television each day updating the state and nation on the status of the virus.
With New York being the epicenter of COVID-19, Cuomo laid out the facts and impressed upon the populace the importance of masking up, social distancing and washing hands.
He was seen as a COVID beacon against a backdrop of a fumbling White House and national response to the virus. He even won an Emmy.
But it all came tumbling down quickly for the 63-year-old governor starting with the nursing home COVID death scandal, moving to his controversial multi-million dollar book deal and now finishing with a sexual harassment mess.
The governor was seen by many in local governments as a bully with a massive ego.
That kind of approach and personality can come back to bite you in politics, and it certainly did in this case.
The governor argued that Attorney General Letitia James' sexual harassment report and the Assembly impeachment probe were politically motivated, and that the allegations fueling them were untrue.
While politics taint most Albany business, these women's claims and his other missteps should not be ignored.
The AG's report strongly outlines a case against the governor, and appears to support the women who came forward.
In typical Cuomo fashion, he denied doing anything wrong, and basically said he was just a fun-loving, physically affectionate guy who was vastly misunderstood.
He did apologize, but for a moment during his resignation speech, it seemed like the governor was not going to back down, calling himself a fighter. But thankfully he relented and chose to step aside.
The women who came forward with allegations against Cuomo should be commended for their bravery and willingness to call the governor out.
It cost them much, personally and professionally, and it is our hope they can heal and move forward with happy and productive lives.
Now we will look to another woman in Lt. Gov. Hochul to bring us out of this mess. We are hopeful that she will be able to lead us in the right direction as we distance ourselves from a troubling chapter in state history.
Our state government certainly has a checkered past when it comes to ethical behavior. Hopefully, this will serve as yet another lesson to those in power that the public is watching and will not put up with such disgraceful actions.
