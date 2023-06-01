It is nice to see that two seemingly qualified candidates have come forward to run for the now-vacant Clinton County Family Court judge post up for election this November.
Democrat Amy Asadourian Senecal and Republican Hilary Rogers have both been selected by their respective parties to vie for the seat.
Whoever wins will be the first woman to be Family Court judge in county history, but not the first of their kind.
Family Court history in the county only goes back to 1998, when it was established as its own separate court.
Prior to that, the two other courts, County and Surrogate Courts, handled Family Court matters.
Tim Lawliss, a Republican, was elected as Family Court Judge in 1998 and he held that post until he retired earlier this year after 25 years on the bench. He won re-election twice to 10-year terms and he should be commended for his service to the county.
While Lawliss may have been the only person who has presided solely over Family Court matters in recent memory, there was another judge dedicated to such cases a century ago.
That would be Hon. Luella North who was the Clinton County Children’s Court judge from 1923 to 1935.
North was not an attorney, but was the daughter of a former state senator from Clyde, N.Y. in the Southern Tier, who was a lifelong lawyer.
She graduated from Geneseo Normal School and taught Latin and Greek for 12 years.
She resigned from teaching and married Dr. Charles H. North, superintendent of the Dannemora State Hospital for Insane Criminals, according to reports in the Plattsburgh Daily Press.
North was involved in many social and civic organizations often holding leadership positions.
She was approached to run for the new position of Children’s Court judge in 1923 and won by a sound majority for a six-year term. She was re-elected in 1929 for another six-year term after which she retired.
Her daughter, Luella North Kemble, along with Eleanor B. Mayette, wrote a brief biography of Judge North in 1980.
Here are some excerpts from the book about this amazing woman.
“There are several reasons why Mother was elected to both six-year terms by a large majority. I believe she had the support of most of voting women. Women’s suffrage had been granted only a few years before her first campaign, and she was a glowing example of a woman’s ability to bring up a family of young children while being involved in many community affairs. Because she was one of only three women candidates for the office in the entire state, she received unusually wide newspaper coverage outside of Clinton County.
“She had the unqualified support of the Republican organization, which controlled county government. The City of Plattsburgh usually voted Democratic, but in spite of that, she certainly had the votes of many Democratic woman and, I suspect, a number of influential men.
“Her greatest asset, however, was her particularly effective approach to people of all social classes who were impressed by the warmth of her personality, her deep concern for the welfare of children and her natural, unaffected ability to talk genuinely to people she met under any circumstances.”
The winner of the race this year will no doubt have a lot to live up to in Luella North, but we like the field of these two qualified women.
Hopefully in the end, it will be the children and families of Clinton County that are the winners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.