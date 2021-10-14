La frontière est ouverte.
At least it will be soon.
This is the news we've been waiting for 19 months to hear. The U.S. plans to reopen its border with Canada to fully-vaccinated travelers Nov. 1, and we couldn't be more thrilled.
The border was closed to all non-essential travelers at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020. The closure was seen as a necessary step in order to stem the spread of the coronavirus as it raged out of control in the early days, weeks and months of the pandemic.
Much was not known about the coronavirus then, and social distancing was stressed as a critical way to keep people safe. Restricting travel across the border was an ultimate step in social distancing.
As vaccines appeared in both countries in late 2020 and early 2021, the hope was that we soon would have an unrestricted border again.
But month after month, the restrictions were extended, causing local businesses and officials great frustration.
Elected leaders at the federal, state and local level routinely bemoaned the monthly extensions, issuing statements and in some cases holding news conferences.
Even as Canada opened its doors to vaccinated Americans on Aug. 9, 2021, the United States did not reciprocate the move then.
Poor Garry Douglas, president of the North Country Chamber of Commerce, practically beat his own head against a wall trying to get people with power to address the border situation, to listen.
The plea was largely to have representatives from both sides sit down and hatch a plan that would work to allow safe travel once the COVID-19 situation was reasonably manageable.
Local officials were deeply concerned that the issue wasn't even being discussed in Washington, D.C., and Ottawa.
So it came as somewhat of a surprise Tuesday night when word leaked that the reopening was pending, but it was a welcome surprise indeed.
For decades, Canadians have bolstered our local economy and have added to our local sales-tax revenues. They shop at our stores, eat at our restaurants, swim at our beaches, stay at our hotels and buy gasoline at our pumps.
Amazingly, Clinton County's local sales tax figures have been pretty solid despite the elongated border closure. It stands to reason that they will eventually jump greatly once we see our Canadian friends again.
But one concern we do have is that local businesses have been struggling to find and keep staff during the pandemic, a problem that has plagued much of the nation.
It would be a shame if the Canadians came down here by the carload only to find a bunch of stores and restaurants only open for limited hours and short staffed.
Hopefully by the time the border reopens, which looks to be early November, businesses will be able to fill out their staffs and prepare for company.
Hosting a party is fun, and we can't wait to see our guests of honor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.