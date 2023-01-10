Right about this time 25 years ago, we found ourselves in the midst of the great Ice Storm of 1998 without power and losing patience.
The storm hit us on Jan. 5 and kept at it for several days with driving rain in freezing temperatures that froze the precipitation on impact, creating great havoc.
The ice built up on utility wires and poles, trees, vehicles, structures and anything that was exposed to the elements.
Soon, trees began to snap, power lines got knocked down and transformers blew up.
The region, from the Champlain Valley to the St. Lawrence Valley in the west and from the Canadian border down to the Capital District area pretty much was without power.
While those in the City of Plattsburgh were able to get power back in a few days for the most part, the rest of the area was blacked out for weeks.
The loss of power caused some severe problems.
People could not keep food cold or frozen, many had trouble heating their homes, farmers could not milk cows, and some homes flooded when basement sump pumps sat idle.
It was a nightmare for sure, but as it usually does, the North Country not only survived, but showed its true identity of caring and generosity.
The National Guard and massive generators were brought in to help, and it was a giant relief to have them here, but the main source of assistance came from each other. Neighbors helped neighbors whether it be by hosting them in a heated home, cooking them a hot meal or pumping out their basement.
People came together like they always do.
We just saw something similar not only here, but across the rest of the state and nation when Buffalo Bills’ player Damar Hamlin went down with a serious medical condition in a NFL game last Monday night.
Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field as his frightened teammates, the stadium crowd and millions on television looked on.
He has since began his road to recovery with some remarkable steps, but he is still in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital.
As Hamlin has been recovering, the nation has responded in abundance with prayers and well wishes for Hamlin and his family.
The outpouring of concern has been astounding.
Not only have people been praying and thinking positive thoughts for the Hamlins, they have reacted with their wallets.
When he left college and was heading for the pros, Hamlin created the Chasing M’s Foundation to help buy toys for needy children. His goal was to raise $2,500.
Since his health scare, the fund has received more than $8 million in donations from people who care and want to help.
No doubt many of those donations came from right here in the North Country, the same place that helped each other out 25 years ago when we all faced severe adversity.
No one wants to suffer or go through incredibly hard events or times, but if we must, we can take some solace that we live in a place with a heart as big as the Adirondacks.
