The Salvation Army needs bell ringers.
The American Red Cross needs people to donate blood and plasma.
Area food shelves need food and monetary donations to keep food stores fully stocked.
Regional churches and schools are running clothing drives to collect warm-weather clothing for children and adults this winter.
Those are just some examples of needs we have here in the North Country as we enter the bulk of the holiday season, which typically is the greatest time of need for many people.
We all have been dealing with inflation the past year or so and it is taking its toll. So are high gas prices, but hopefully that will abate soon.
Despite our hardships, we can no doubt count on our North Country neighbors to dig deep and help those in need.
We’ve seen it time and time again over the years.
North Country people never hesitate to answer the call.
The Ice Storm of 1998 is always looked at as the perfect example of our generosity and caring.
During that extended time when power was knocked out for hundreds of square miles for weeks, people helped each other out with food, water, clothing, heat, transportation and other necessities.
A local caravan even delivered much needed wood for heating to our friends in Quebec across the border.
The goodness of folks during the Ice Storm was such an impressive gesture that then-Gov. George E. Pataki held a party of thanks at the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base.
Since then, we’ve seen many other times when people laid aside their own needs and helped their neighbor. Snow storms, rain storms, wind storms, floods and many other calamities have been met with the spirit of aid and generosity that is in the DNA of North Country folks.
This is a great community for sure, and no doubt, people will rise to meet our local needs now.
If you can’t ring a bell for the Salvation Army, maybe you can drop some coins or paper money into one of their kettles. Your donation will go a long way toward feeding and clothing someone.
Perhaps you could donate some non-perishable food to a local food shelf or give them a check.
For those willing, giving a pint of blood is literally a life-saver for someone.
If you have some extra winter clothes that are not in too bad shape, they can be donated and will help someone stay warm this winter.
These are all things that we can and should do not only during the holiday, but all year.
Thankfully, most people around here do.
Unfortunately, it seems that in recent years we have been torn apart by the ills of social media. People can no longer disagree about politics or issues. It seems that they have to hate with shocking vitriol.
Hopefully, we can all be smart enough to put that aside because it accomplishes little if anything.
Tis the season of love, generosity and selflessness, and those are things that we know and practice.
Things that we are good at.
Let’s make it stick.
