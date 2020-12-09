Just as businesses have been forced to adapt because of COVID-19, so have local charities. And their struggle is just as dire.
Millions of people across the United States are jobless or working reduced hours because of the pandemic, and national news reports show long lines of cars queuing up at food-distribution sites. People are struggling to make ends meet as our months under the thumb of this disease roll on.
The government is far from the only source of help for citizens in need. Many times, it is charitable organizations that are the first to provide help in your community.
One agency that steps forward each year is the Clinton County Christmas Bureau, a fine philanthropic group where no one, from Director Tammy Perrotte Sears on down, is paid a cent.
Last holiday season, the all-volunteer organization raised funds and collected donations to provide 750 low-income families with toys, boots, hats, mittens and food vouchers. The need is even greater in 2020.
Some of the funding comes from the group's popular wrapping booth at Champlain Centre in Plattsburgh. Shoppers would have their presents wrapped by Christmas Bureau volunteers for the "price" of a donation to the organization.
But this year, questions arose about whether that service could be held. Organizer Vicki Marking didn't get the OK to set up the booth and schedule staffing until the last minute.
The wrapping service is now up and running, with adaptations made because of the pandemic. Plexiglass barriers separate the wrappers from the customers, masks must be worn at all times, only two volunteers are allowed in the booth at a time, and hand sanitizer is used frequently.
Because of virus concerns, some of the retirees, school groups and others who helped in the past are not available this year, and Marking has struggled to fill slots. (Call Vicki at 518-324-9322 if you can give some time.)
The ARC Foundation is another organization that made adjustments to an annual fundraiser because of the virus. Each holiday season, it has held its holiday tree fundraiser at Champlain Centre, raffling off dozens of Christmas trees decorated by businesses, agencies and volunteers.
Its tree display area in the mall has been an oft-visited site that helped bring in needed funding. But this year, the 14th-annual Festival of Trees had to go virtual, with supporters logging donations and votes online.
Thanks to all who participated, money was raised for programs and services to enhance the lives of local developmentally disabled individuals and their families.
Animal Rescue & Welfare Services, based in Plattsburgh, noted in a solicitation mailing that its revenues were "heavily impacted' by the months-long closure of its Cat's Meow Thrift Shoppe during the statewide shutdown of non-essential businesses.
"The store is our main source of income throughout the year," Board of Directors member Lillian Cassidy noted.
These are just a few examples of local groups that provide aid and service and enhance culture in our region. Every nonprofit is torn right now by increased need and decreased funding.
As you shop for people you care for, please also consider donating to the organizations that care for the most fragile among us.
