EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a guest editorial by Brenda Epsicopo. Epsicopo is CEO of Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York.
We are facing a crisis in leadership, and girls are the answer
Over the past 111 years, the role of women in our society (at least here in the United States) has seen a remarkable transformation. Women run some of our largest companies and municipalities. Women are doctors, lawyers, engineers and professors. Women are cheered on in sports arenas and they are responsible for some of our most inspirational artistic endeavors.
Yet, women still face inequality in this country, in our workforce and in local communities.
Within the US, women hold just 8.8% of CEO positions. Only 4.8% of the largest businesses are run by women. Only 24% of computer scientists today are women, compared to 37% in 1995, according to Girls Who Code. And, Tufts University has reported that young women make up just 30% of all candidates for public office.
It is imperative that we pay attention to the realities facing our girls, and to support them to become powerful women leaders, in these five ways.
1. Creating safe spaces for girls to try new things, learn from failure and develop belief in themselves.
Many girls lose confidence in their math skills by third grade. Yet, boys are more likely to say they are strong in math by second grade, despite no innate cognitive biological differences between men and women in math skills. According to the Girls Index, 23% of elementary school girls do not think they are smart and this number doubles in high school.
We need to continue to find ways to encourage girls to try new things and not to be intimidated by others. Failing and developing resiliency results in a life of confidence.
2. Parents, caregivers and adults charged with care for our children, must think carefully how they support girls with their words, encouragement and challenging beliefs that reinforce bias.
The messages our girls hear on a regular basis impact their beliefs. We must build them up and check ourselves against reinforcing bias. For example, according to the Women’s Sports Foundation, 32.2% of parents endorsed the belief that boys are better at sports than girls and according to the American Association of University Women, parents are more than twice as likely to google search “Is my son gifted?” than “Is my daughter gifted?” Girls need leaders and mentors in their lives who encourage them to shatter stereotypes and to accomplish their dreams.
3. Invent and reinforce opportunities for girls to practice leadership.
Girls need opportunities to practice leadership so they can be ready to assume those responsibilities in adulthood. Unless we provide them with appropriate opportunities and leadership role models, they often succumb to society’s expectations. According to the Girl’s Index, a full one third of girls across all racial groups are afraid to be a leader for fear that they will be perceived as bossy. I’m quite sure that many fewer boys share that concern.
4. Get girls out of their (physical) element.
Experiencing nature can be as simple as a short walk outside, planting a flower or sitting on the grass or as complex as climbing mountains, and primitive camping. Every minute spent in nature has a positive effect. We must find more ways to build this experience into everyday routines. More than 80% of kids say contact with nature helps them think of new ideas, calms them down, lifts their mood and their feeling of knowing they’re important and liked. In addition to offering new challenges, being in the outdoors can be helpful in repairing flagging mental health.
5. Get involved with Girl Scouts
For the past 111 years, Girl Scouts have built courage, confidence, and character in girls to make the world a better place. Girl Scouts prepares future leaders by providing them with a safe environment, a place to learn from positive mentors, ample access to nature and the opportunity for them to listen to their own inner leader and define who they want to beBy adopting practices that allow girls to lead, collaborate and learn by doing, girls throughout Northeastern NY are gaining proficiency in STEM, outdoors, entrepreneurship and life skills.
Being in Girl Scouts makes a difference in girls’ lives. Nearly 85% of Girl Scout alumni hold leadership positions today — a percentage that will continue to grow as we advocate and build stronger leaders to unlock their potential. The next generation is full of smart, capable, and fearless leaders who will champion New York into the future.
Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York is evolving to meet the changing needs, interests and ambitions of girls in today’s society. We have set an ambitious goal of reaching three times as many Girl Scouts while ensuring that all girls and nonbinary youth invested in the girl experience have the opportunity to engage in our leadership building programs. Because girls need leadership development and communities need Girl Scouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.