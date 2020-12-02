As COVID-19 struck in early March, signs began to appear.
In the windows of gas stations, along front porches and drawn in sidewalk chalk, the signs had a message: We will get through this.
Whether “#NorthCountryStrong” or “we’re in this together,” the signs offered a smile and a sense of comfort as we faced this new and unfamiliar threat.
The signs seemed to say that it was okay to be nervous, to ask for help. Your North Country neighbors were here for you.
With those signs came community service efforts to put those words into action: food drives, supply drives and car parades to boost morale. There was an excitement in the air that not only would we survive this, but we would dominate this situation and show that we could face this challenge head on.
Since those early days, the messages have changed.
What was once a message of “us” has become a message of “us versus them.”
The chalk has washed away and the signs have been taken down from the porches, replaced instead with hostile messages across social media.
Rather than thinking of how best to help each other, we glare at one another and almost seem to wish pain on someone if they’re not on exactly the same page as we are.
Instead of listening to the local bar owner explain why it would be so painful to shut down, or listening to your neighbor who is concerned about how that bar might be helping to spread the virus, we don’t even bother having a conversation.
We just dig in to our own beliefs and think of our neighbors not as people we should be helping, but as just another side in an internet debate.
Yes, we understand that it has been a long, tiring year. The summer might have given a false sense of security as the infection numbers stayed low, businesses reopened and a sense of normalcy returned. It seemed like, after a few months of hardship, we had won.
Is it any wonder then that it’s been a challenge convincing people to hunker down again?
But here’s the catch: the end is in sight, and it’s even brighter than expected.
Not only have vaccines been developed for COVID-19, but they’ve exceeded the highest expectations of some of our leading scientists.
Some reports suggest that members of the general public could begin receiving the vaccine by the late spring.
So let’s remember those early days. Let’s get that spirit of excitement back again, where we’ll help each other get through this.
Get those signs back up, North Country. We’re almost there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.