It’s here!
People around the North Country woke up Wednesday morning and looked out their windows to see the first significant snowfall of this winter season.
So, of course, everyone made some hot cocoa and curled back up in bed.
Oh, if only it were that easy.
Unfortunately, bills still need to be paid and work still needs to be done, so many people headed out to brave the roads on their way to the office.
Yet many who live here, who have gone through winter after winter with roads slick with ice, marked by snowdrifts and made hazardous by swirling whiteouts, seem to forget the caution that is needed for driving in those conditions after months of dry pavement.
We know that with the first snowfall or delivery of wintry mix, the scanners get busy. Cars in ditches, collisions in intersections, tractor-trailers jackknifed ...
Fortunately, most of those crashes end up fender benders without injuries. But some are far more serious.
And every call to 911 — often from passers-by who see the car in the median of the Northway, for example — is followed with dispatch of first responders.
And that puts those firefighters, EMTs and members of law enforcement at risk on dicey roads, too.
So right now, you should prepare yourself for what’s to come from here — both by readying your vehicle and your mindset.
So if you use snow tires, set up your appointment to have them put on if you haven’t already.
And here are some recommendations from the State Department of Motor Vehicles and Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee:
• On a snowy or icy day, clear the ice and snow from your vehicle — including headlights, taillights, windshield wipers and all windows. Besides the safety factor, it is illegal to operate a motor vehicle with anything that obstructs the driver’s view.
• Allow your defrosters time to work before driving so your view isn’t impaired.
• Drive slowly — even if your vehicle has good traction, you need to be ready to react if other cars start to slide.
• Remember that bridges, ramps and overpasses freeze first, so be extra careful in those areas.
• Stock your car with a shovel, broom, ice scraper, abrasive material such as sand or kitty litter (in case traction is needed), jumper cables, flashlights and warning devices such as flares, blankets.
• Carry a cellphone with charger and bring along water, food and any necessary medicine (for longer trips or when driving in lightly populated areas).
• When the temperature drops, so does battery power, so have your battery checked for sufficient voltage.
• Check your cooling system. When coolant freezes, it expands. Make sure you have enough in your vehicle.
• Fill your windshield washer reservoir and keep some extra on hand in your vehicle, since a single snowstorm can use up a lot fast.
• Inspect your tires. Keep a tire pressure gauge in your vehicle and check pressure when tires are “cold,” meaning they haven’t been driven on for at least three hours. Look closely at your tread and replace tires that have uneven wear or insufficient tread.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.