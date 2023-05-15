Today is voting day for all area school district budgets and school board positions, and we encourage everyone to get out and make your voice heard.
Voting will be done today in all districts in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties.
Each district sets their own hours for budget and school board votes. Most have polls open from noon or 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. or 9 p.m.
Exact hours and polling sites are posted on each school’s website, or just call the school district business office.
The Press-Republican also ran stories over the past week with budget numbers and detailed voting information for all districts in our region.
Since 2012, all school districts, like all municipalities in the state, must feature a budget that complies with the state’s tax cap. The cap is set at 2 percent or the rate of inflation, whichever is less.
There are compounding factors that vary from year to year in deciphering each district’s true cap, which can be complicated, but districts have become adept at figuring out the equation and meeting all of the requirements of the cap.
While municipalities can exceed the cap by having at least 60 percent of the local governing bodies voting in favor to do so, school districts must have at least 60 percent of all school district voters approve the budget, which is a much greater challenge to meet.
It is nice to see that only three school districts in the tri-county area exceeded the state’s variable 2 percent base tax cap: Keene, Schroon Lake, and Salmon River. We shall see in those districts if a 60-percent supermajority of voters approve those budget plans.
If a budget vote fails, a district can hold another vote.
If both fail, an austerity budget must be put in place. Such tight spending plans usually eliminate sports and extracurricular activities, and sometimes cuts staff, programs and transportation. State law restricts austerity budgets to spending caps based on inflation.
In addition to budget votes, most schools have at least one and usually two or three school board posts on the ballot. If no one has filed to run for a school board post, write-in votes are used to elect a winner.
Many school districts also have propositions on their ballots to fund school buses or other equipment or needs.
Today’s vote, in many ways, is the most important vote that citizens can participate in. Even greater than the elections each November for public offices.
The school budget and board votes largely determine how your children’s education will unfold, and who will be in charge of it. Obviously, that is very important in most people’s lives.
School board candidates are people from the community, many with kids or grandkids attending school in the district. These candidates are often truly invested in what goes on inside school buildings, and hopefully, have the best interests of all school children in mind, and not just their own children.
We also hear from time to time, mostly from older folks, that they don’t like to pay school taxes because they don’t have kids attending school anymore.
We would say to them that a community, any community, is better off with well-educated students who go on to become productive, responsible citizens, many of which wind up living in the community they grew up in, making it a better place for all.
There has been a lot of controversy lately about what should and shouldn’t be taught in schools, and that is likely to continue. But at the end of the day, schools can’t do anything without support, and today is a good day to show it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.