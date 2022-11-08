If you haven’t already, please vote today.
Today is the Super Bowl of our democracy. The day we get to choose who will lead us in the next few years.
It is the most important day of the year in our citizenship, and we hope all eligible registered voters make their way to the polls to exercise their right and perform their civic duty.
While today is the traditional Election Day where polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., we’ve already had opportunities for people to vote, and many have taken advantage.
Early voting, which was instituted in the state in 2019, was held from Oct. 29 until this past Sunday, Nov. 6.
Statewide, more than 1.2 million people took advantage of early voting and went out and cast ballots.
Locally, thousands voted early in Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties.
While those figures are not bad, election officials say they remain well behind the number of voters that turned out in the 2020 election. But that year was a presidential year, which typically brings out the largest voting crowds.
We are hoping for large turnouts tomorrow to help decide these mid-term elections at the federal level, and of course all of the state and local races.
Democracy works better when you have large amounts of people deciding the elections rather than a scant few. So please, go vote.
With early voting and absentee ballot voting, we have seen a bit of a change in how quickly results are tallied.
Of course the 2020 presidential election was quite unique as the number of paper ballots was historically large due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It took a few days for the results to be tallied and a winner declared.
We all know what happened after the results were tallied and supporters of then-President Donald Trump spoke of vote fraud and conspiracy theories. Those claims were soundly dismissed and Joe Biden was declared the winner and the next president. Although there are still many who will not accept the results, but that is a whole other issue.
While we don’t expect such trials in tabulating results this year, there still could be a delay. To that we say: Please be patient.
Susan Lerner of Common Cause New York, a watchdog group, says there are multiple steps in place to ensure that all ballot counts are done fairly and accurately.
“Any delays means that care is being taken,” Lerner said.
Checks and balances are in place to make sure that each ballot — from either the polls on Election Day or from early voting, or paper ballots from absentee voting or affidavits — are counted fairly and squarely.
Representatives from both of the major parties, Democrats and Republicans, as well as from the candidates, are welcomed and encouraged to take part in the counting to ensure that all ballots are properly registered.
Write-in ballots also must be counted, which could also add to the time it takes to get a final tally.
On Election Night, we figure to have a good picture of who is leading most races, but final official results might take a week or two or even a bit longer.
But that’s OK as Lerner says.
“Sometimes democracy takes time to get it right.”
