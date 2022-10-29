Starting today, we as Americans get to have a say in what our government will look like in the next term.
So please everyone, let’s take advantage of this great opportunity.
Early voting starts today for the midterm elections and a lot is at stake. Voters will cast ballots for national, state and local offices as well as an environmental bond issue in New York state.
The early voting period gives voters nine days in addition to Election Day on Nov. 8 to register their votes and have their say.
With such a wide range of times to vote, we hope all those who are registered will get out and perform their civic duty because, as they say, decisions are made by those who show up.
There’s a lot riding on this election as it will determine who will control Congress, who will be our next governor, senator, attorney general and many more important positions.
But every election is important and we all should make our best efforts to get out to the polls and let our voices be heard.
Voting gives us the opportunity to not only choose who we have representing us, but how our money is spent, what direction our nation, state and local community will head, and perhaps more importantly, who will not be representing us.
We are lucky in this nation that we have the opportunity to pick our leaders. That’s the great thing about a democracy, if we don’t like the way a certain elected official is performing, we can vote them out.
Historically, midterm elections see low turnout of voters, but we hope that trend gets shaken this time around. Low turnout at the polls means that fewer of us will be making important decisions.
Results would have a lot more meaning if a large number of voters turned out to make decisions.
We often hear people complain about government, but when asked if they bothered to vote, too many say no. That is just not acceptable.
American citizenship, which includes the right to complain, is earned through voting.
And let’s not forget there have been many men and women who have laid down their lives to keep America and other countries free so the right to vote can be preserved. We honor those who have fallen by showing up and casting a ballot.
There are those who are so disgusted with the way politics are these days with the never-ending negative and nasty campaign advertisements and politicians lying as if they were saying hello, that they swear off participating in such a messy and indecent procedure.
We understand your feelings, but vote anyway.
If nothing else, it is a chance to change the system and make a loud and strong statement that we are sick of this nonsense and we, as voters, want to be treated with more respect and dignity.
We don’t want or need nasty negative campaign ads. We just want the truth delivered in a plain and simple way.
That shouldn’t be too much to ask for.
