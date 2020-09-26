As we recently celebrated American Women's Business Day, it is nice to have the words of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fresh in our minds.
Ginsburg died last week at the age of 87 after a battle with cancer.
Her life and accomplishments have been celebrated this past week as they should, and we have seen and heard many thoughtful comments attributed to her.
One of them was this: "Women belong in all places where decisions are being made. It shouldn't be that women are the exception."
Amen.
Ginsburg was also fond of saying that there would be enough women on the Supreme Court when there are nine of them.
No one batted an eye all those years that there were nine men on the high court, she reasoned, so why should having nine women be an issue?
Ginsburg was a true champion, not only for women, but all people.
She was an inspiration in so many ways, and it is with that gusto that we wish for more successes for women in all facets of life.
We need more women-owned businesses, more women elected officials, more women in places of power where decisions are made as Ginsburg suggested.
We encourage this not just for the sake of saying we need more women in those positions so the playing field is more level and equal numbers-wise.
But to really bring out the best humankind has to offer for all of us.
Women represent half of the population on earth so it stands to reason that they have should be involved fully in all aspects of society.
Why would anyone want to limit half of the population just because of their gender.
So many women offer tremendous gifts to all of us. They are smart, hard-working, responsible, empathetic, sympathetic and compassionate.
That's not to say that many men are not, but women deserve a seat at the table just as much.
In the North Country, we are fortunate enough to have had many women achieve great things that we can look up to. We've had elected officials, business owners and not-for-profit organizers accomplish great things for our community over the years.
Just look at a list of the North Country Chamber of Commerce's annual Irishman of the Year winners and you will see it is dotted with prominent women dating back decades.
That annual award is usually given to someone who truly makes the community a better place with their efforts, compassion and skills.
No doubt, that list will be filled with many more women's names in years to come.
We encourage government to implement more incentives and measures to help women-owned businesses to succeed, which in turn would enrich all of our lives.
Closing the wage gap is always a must, adding programs that help women establish and succeed in business are also critical.
Because as RBG said, we need women to be involved where things are happening and decisions are made.
