Rep. George Santos has reportedly stepped down from the House committees he was on. That’s great news. Now, he just needs to take it step further and resign from Congress altogether.
We’ve all become used to politicians stretching the truth, embellishing events and even outright lying in order to further their causes, but Santos takes it to another level.
In his run for the Congressional 3rd District in New York on Long Island last fall, Santos, it appears, lied about pretty much everything. His education, his employment, his religion, his family, donations, you name it and it seems he had some kind of crazy story about it.
But the 3rd District is in an area of the state that has unfortunately become a news desert so to speak, with a lack of substantial newspaper coverage to vet Santos’ campaign and his tales.
Stories of his lies did not come to light until after the election when he was about to be seated in the next Congress.
It seems that the stories about Santos won’t end, as something new seems to crop up almost daily.
In this time, we learned that Rep. Elise Stefanik, who represents us here in the North Country, supported Santos in his campaign. Not surprisingly, she has not said much about Santos.
Despite all the outrage, Santos was sworn in and did take his seat in Congress. He was appointed to two of the lowest-profile House committees, the Science, Space and Technology panel and the Small Business Committee.
Those were the committee he stepped away from Tuesday.
His decision comes right after the Department of Justice talked about how they likely would be pursuing a criminal investigation of Santos.
Not surprisingly, polls show that a big majority of those in the 3rd District want him to resign.
According to a recent Newsday/Siena College poll, 78 percent of his district wants him to resign. That includes 89 percent of Democrats, 72 percent of independents, and even 71 percent of Republicans.
A total of 83 percent of his constituents view him unfavorably.
The poll also revealed that by a two-to-one margin, voters who say they voted for Santos, are now saying they would not have voted for him, had they known about all of the lies before the election.
The poll also said that 71 percent of respondents said it was wrong for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to have seated Santos on two congressional committees.
Santos has reportedly said that his recusal was his own decision. He hasn’t said much about the poll.
Republicans, including Stefanik, who know Santos is severely tainted, seem to be hoping that this all goes away and that he somehow survives and keeps his seat, which they so desperately need to keep their thin majority.
How sad is it that we are stuck with a guy like George Santos in Congress just so one party can keep power. It certainly makes one wonder what is really important to Congress: laws and policies that actually help the people, or personal and party political power?
Sadly, we think we know the answer.
