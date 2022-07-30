EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a guest editorial by Clyde Rabideau. Rabideau is former mayor of the City of Plattsburgh and the Village of Saranac Lake
My dear friend, a terrific and one-of-a-kind Plattsburghian, George Rotella, recently passed away.
His story is worthy of note as George Rotella was a person who deeply loved his family, his country, and the City of Plattsburgh, and he gave deeply towards each.
His parents were Italian immigrants, and his dad worked the iron ore mines in Moriah. George graduated from Mineville High School, starring on its football team, playing on the storied Linney Field.
His nickname, as testified in his high school yearbook, was “Hercules,” as George, a rugged half-back, would muscle through the opposing defensive lines clutching the football with a body molded by hard work and pasta.
After graduating high school, George, as all the other boys in his class, went to work in the mines, taking after their fathers, and honorably sweated in the dark and dust from early morning to late in the evening to support their families.
However, George, while straining beneath the earth’s surface, heard the American call to duty and joined the Army to fight in Korea, which he did. There is a black and white picture of him on that frigid peninsula with a friend. George always had many friends.
They are wearing heavy olive drab coats and hats and their breaths frost in the cold Korean air as they smirk over some joke or smart remark made by George.
Despite the horror of that war, George looks like George, enjoying the moment, and, after making that friend and so many others feel part of “La famiglia,” he came back home unharmed.
Upon returning from the war, George married Genevieve Zydik, a Mineville classmate and a daughter of Polish mine workers, and matriculated at Plattsburgh State Teachers College. He later became one of Plattsburgh’s Finest, a police officer for the city, working his way up to Detective, where he would plod along in his unmarked (but rusty) city car and trod upon the downtown sidewalks with both a cigar stub in his mouth and pronounced comb-over upon his dome.
George also headed the police union and ardently fought on its behalf. “Working people,” said George, “deserve respect.” The dark and dire mines always remained part of George’s psyche.
After retirement from the force, George ran for Plattsburgh’s Common Council and became an alderman. George was seated at the right hand of the mayor’s side and always gave the first vote upon the roll call.
His votes were oft times dramatic, with hands waving all over the place, as he articulated his reasonings, often clamping his right hand over his heart and declaring his love for this person or that cause.
It was something to see. God, I loved those moments.
During the week, Gumshoe George would answer the calls of his constituents with his little notepad and, just like in the movies, he would lick the end of his pencil, and jot down the issue upon the pad, so he could then follow up in my office or wherever and take care of the matter and make a check mark afterward, declaring it completed.
After city politics, George developed pancreatic cancer, and, miraculously, he beat it. I went to his bedside at CVPH, thinking that it would be the last time I would see my dear friend, and he had a rosary in his hands, and he said, “Clyde, I’m working the beads and I ‘ll be OK.”
And he did. That was 25 years ago. George prayed along with Gen, his daughters, Debra, and Jean, and all his friends, and George beat pancreatic cancer. Ah, those Italians.
In his retirement community, George became “The Mayor,” elected the chieftain of his condominium association, no doubt walking from door to door with his little pad of paper, eager to please.
George Rotellas do not come along every day and the salt-of-the earth George Rotellas are too often forgotten as a community develops towards its potential, but our George Rotella, a man who grew up in a rock-hard life and gave to us more than he received, made our city, Plattsburgh, a much better place through his passion and hard work and now, we honor his life and contribution to the Lake City.
May George Rotella rest in well-deserved peace.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.