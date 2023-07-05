It is so nice to have full blown celebrations again.
After three years of reduced or eliminated celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems we are back at full strength when it comes to celebratory gatherings.
The evidence was on full display in the City of Plattsburgh Tuesday as an estimated crowd that approached 5,000 people gathered on the streets of downtown for the annual parade.
The parade did not disappoint as more than 50 floats rolled by as people cheered and waved in the hot sun.
Never mind that a major cloudburst of rain hit the scene right as the parade was ending. It didn’t dampen the moment and actually brought a little relief to those who were struggling with the sun and heat.
Large crowds turned out later that night, packing downtown to watch the City of Plattsburgh’s fireworks display.
Similar scenes played out all across the North Country this holiday season as crowds attended parades and events in places like Rouses Point, Lake Placid, Saranac Lake, Willsboro, Tupper Lake and Ticonderoga.
Unfortunately for the folks in Ti, a fire on the main parade route forced organizers to make the tough call to cancel the parade. We feel for them, but in the end, safety comes first and we applaud the decision.
But it must have been heart-wrenching for those Ti parade organizers to make that call. So much work goes into organizing a Fourth of July parade and special events.
It doesn’t just happen in a few days or weeks prior to the day of our nation’s birthday. It takes months, even a full year to get things organized, and you need a team of workers, not just a committee of one.
Dedicating that kind of time and effort toward a holiday celebration is what has us most impressed this year.
For the past three years, organizers were working under different circumstances.
In 2020, the first year of the pandemic, most parades and Fourth of July events were outright canceled even though they were held outside, which was considered much safer than indoor events in terms of transmitting the virus.
In 2021 and 2022 some were still canceled, but others came back on a smaller scale. Organizers in those cases were kind of flying blind, working to host an event that might not happen if an outbreak occurred.
Nevertheless, they pushed forward and celebrations were held in many regions.
This year it seemed that COVID was long a thing of the past and plans went ahead as if it were 2019 in full gusto.
We saw full schedules of events from parades, to music, to food, to artist showings, kids games and more.
We even saw a fly over by the Vermont Air National Guard F-35s in Plattsburgh, Ticonderoga, Saranac Lake and Lake George.
Bravo to organizers across the region for producing such a rich display of events to celebrate the 247th birthday of our nation.
The scene at the Plattsburgh parade was inspiring and reminded us of the days when we could come together and celebrate without worry of catching a potentially fatal virus. It was nice.
But it still would not hurt to be a bit wary of COVID and not forget it all together, and continue to practice some of the health tips that we all learned so well these past three years when warranted, such as staying home if you’re not feeling well.
Afterall, we want everyone to be around to celebrate en masse for many more Fourth of Julys to come.
