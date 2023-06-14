Today is Flag Day, a day we celebrate Old Glory and all she represents of our great nation.
Although it is not a federal holiday where we get a day off, no mail and no school, it is a day where we should take a moment to reflect on what our flag stands for and ask ourselves what we as individuals can do better as we live out the American Dream.
A little history helps.
Flag Day is June 14 to commemorate the adoption of the flag on June 14, 1777 by the Second Continental Congress. In the middle of a revolution against England, Congress felt it fitting to have our new nation fly under an inspiring flag.
They chose red, white and blue with 13 alternating red and white stripes and 13 white stars on a blue backdrop in the upper corner.
The stars and stripes represent the 13 original colonies.
Of course we now have a flag with 50 stars to represent the 50 states we have grown to. The stripes remain at 13.
June 14 was officially established as Flag Day in 1916 by President Woodrow Wilson. It was then established by an act of Congress on Aug. 3, 1949.
Every day is a great day to fly our flag, especially today.
If you do fly a flag, there are certain points of etiquette that we would encourage folks to follow.
According to the U.S. Code, here is how to properly fly and handle an American flag.
The flag should not be flown with the union down, except for in rare emergencies as a sign of distress.
The flag should not touch anything beneath it including the ground, floor, water or merchandise.
The flag should never be carried flat or horizontally but always aloft and free.
The flag should never be used as apparel, bedding or drapery. It should always be allowed to fall free. Decoration bunting of blue, white, and red should always appear with the blue arranged above with the white in the middle and the red below.
The flag should never be displayed, fastened, stored or used in a way that could lead to the flag being easily damaged, soiled or torn in any way.
The flag should never be used as a ceiling covering.
The flag should never have any design, drawing of any nature, figure, insignia, letter, mark, picture or word placed upon it.
The flag should never be used for carrying, delivering anything, holding items or be used as a receiving receptacle.
The flag should never be used for any kind of advertising purposes, and advertising signs should not be fastened to a flag’s staff or halyard. The flag should also not be embroidered on items such as cushions, handkerchiefs and the like, impressed on paper napkins or boxes or otherwise printed as a design for temporary use and discard.
Any part of the flag should never be used as an athletic uniform or costume, but a flag patch may be sewn to the uniforms of firefighters, members of patriotic organizations, military personnel and police officers. Representing a living country and considered a living thing in itself, a lapel flag pin being a replica should be worn near the heart on the left lapel.
When the flag is in such a condition that it is no longer fitting for display, the flag’s destruction should be dignified. The preferred disposal is by burning.
For more information visit, nationalflagfoundation.org.
Happy Flag Day, America.
