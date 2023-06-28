Imagine inviting guests over that you haven’t seen in a while only to have them arrive to closed doors, overrun lawns, signs telling you to go elsewhere, and a bunch of porta-potties in the front yard.
It wouldn’t make for a positive impression, and it certainly would not be welcoming.
That’s exactly what is happening in our region with the Gateway Welcome Center in Interstate 87’s southbound lane between exits 41 and 40 in Beekmantown.
The Welcome Center, which opened in 1995, was closed in April 2020 at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s still closed, even though the worst of the pandemic has largely been over for months now.
When it was open, the Welcome Center served as an information clearinghouse for visitors, many of whom had just crossed over the border and into the U.S. from nearby Canada.
Travelers could stop and get brochures, speak to attendants, grab a snack or drink from the vending machines, and could find relief in nice clean bathrooms with sinks and stalls.
Since pandemic regulations lifting border crossing restrictions were enacted last year and Canadians once again began to travel south, visitors have not been able to step foot in the Welcome Center. Nor have they been able to use the bathroom facilities.
The state has put several porta potties on the site, and is directing visitors to the North Country Chamber of Commerce office six miles down the road for information, but it isn’t the same.
The center has been closed because the state chose not to allocate the $196,000 to operate and maintain it. Every other Welcome Center in the state has been re-opened but this one.
This seems kind of outrageous considering that the location of the Beekmantown Welcome Center is just a few miles from the Canadian border, and is in the direct line of travel for thousands of visitors each week.
For welcoming tourists who come here to enjoy the area, learn about their neighbors or to see family, and to spend money, a good Welcome Center is vital.
It is the first impression we give as a community and it is not a reach to say that it can determine whether a visit will be pleasant or not.
Local and state officials have been lobbying the state to come up with the funds to fix up and re-open the facility with staff, but to no avail so far. Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) wants to even go as far as asking for funds to build a brand new facility, which would be wonderful, and warranted.
We know the state spends an awful lot of money each year, and yes, what they spend it on is often criticized. Take for example the decision to subsidize a new football stadium for the Buffalo Bills to the price tag of about $800 million last year.
Surely the state could find a few hundred thousand for a new Welcome Center for our area.
It may not be a professional football stadium, but our region is a playground for our biggest neighbors to the north, and we want to keep them coming, keep them happy, and keep them coming back for repeat visits.
That seems worth the expense.
