It’s not too late to get out and enjoy some of the action of the 2023 FISU University Games in Lake Placid and the surrounding region.
A full slate of events is on tap for today, Saturday and Sunday featuring some outstanding athletes and teams competing at amazing venues.
By all accounts, the games have been a rousing success for the hosts as visitors from across the state, nation and world have made their way to the Olympic Village to enjoy the competition as well as the sights and sounds.
Granted, ticket sales have not been as robust as hoped for, but Main Street has still been busy.
The University Games began on Jan. 12 and will run through Sunday.
They feature 12 sports, 86 medal events, 50 countries, 600 universities, 2,500 collegiate athletes and attendance projected at 105,000 people.
The village and the state’s Olympic Regional Development Authority, which operates the venues in Lake Placid, have been gearing up for this event for years. Millions upon millions of dollars have been invested in the village sprucing it up for this major world visit and as we have said before, it looks fantastic.
Main Street has been spruced up with new sidewalks, pavement and lighting.
The road has been blocked off to vehicular traffic making for a nice pedestrian mall where visitors can stroll back and forth and visit the many restaurants and shops open for business.
Spaced out along the road are large fire kettles where small bonfires can warm you up, and free smores are offered at various times.
There is a large warming tent with information about the games and trinkets for visitors such as buttons and drink cozies to snatch up for free.
An interactive games station is also set up for hockey and biathlon practice, and there is plenty of music.
With Main Street blocked off to vehicular traffic, visitors have been making their way downtown via shuttle buses that run non-stop during the day and evening.
The bus depot is at the Horse Show Grounds out near the ski jump area just outside the village. Visitors can park there in the spacious parking area and hop on a nice heated coach bus.
The bus company providing the shuttles is from the Washington, D.C./Virginia area and they have been providing excellent service. Bus drivers are friendly and helpful and the hordes of volunteers direct you to pickup and drop off sites.
The volunteers, decked out in their teal and blue jackets and hats, are scattered all throughout downtown as well, helping visitors find venues and answering questions.
It is clear that organizers have put into action a well-thought out and useful plan to make the games as accommodating as possible for all visitors as well as athletes, coaches and officials.
While the games might not be as big as the Olympics, which Lake Placid hosted in 1932 and 1980, they certainly have proven that the Adirondack village has not forgotten how to host the world in a first-class way.
We know that there is potential for nasty weather this weekend and we want people to be safe, but if possible, a trip to Lake Placid to catch the action and absorb the atmosphere should prove to be a nice mid-winter break that you will enjoy immensely.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.