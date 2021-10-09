When the statewide mandate that all health care workers get vaccinated against COVID-19 went into effect at the end of last month, we lost 40 employees at area hospitals in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties.
The hospitals have said that if those workers change their minds and get vaccinated, they will be welcomed back to their jobs.
With hospital staffing levels already alarmingly low, and workloads ramped up due to ever-increasing COVID-19 positive cases, we hope these workers reconsider, get the shot and return to work.
But if they don't, then perhaps those workers leaving the health care field is for the best.
Those in the health care sector, and others, have claimed several reasons for why they do not want to take the vaccine.
Religious beliefs, health concerns of their own, and the desire to maintain their freedom and not be told what to do by the government, are at the top of the list.
Vaccines for COVID-19 have been administered since last December, and there have been more than six billion doses injected worldwide. That's a pretty decent sample number.
And, from what we've seen so far, the vaccine works and is safe.
The numbers are clear: those who are not vaccinated are far more likely to get sick, be hospitalized and die than those who are vaccinated.
You can still get COVID if you are vaccinated, but the cases are more likely to be less severe and odds are great that you will not be hospitalized or die.
We are seeing case numbers rise daily in our region, and our hospitals are being stretched to care for the many positive cases. Sadly, coronavirus-related deaths, of which there have been 90 in the three-county region, have also continued.
As for the reasons why people do not want to get vaccinated, they ring hollow in some cases.
Most large organized religions have been encouraging people to get vaccinated, so many touting religious beliefs are speaking as individuals and not with the voice of the institution itself.
For those with legitimate health concerns, they can see a doctor and actually get an exemption from the shot. That is real and has to be respected.
Such individuals can agree to be tested regularly for COVID in order to keep themselves, co-workers and patients safe.
For those who say they won't get vaccinated because they are afraid of losing their freedom and their right to choose instead of succumbing to government regulations, we say that's just too darn bad.
That group is openly saying that they are willing to put everyone's health, and possibly life, at risk for their own selfish and misguided reasons.
It would be easy to say that we probably do not want those types of people in the health care field, but it's not that simple.
As we said, the health care workforce is already way too thin, and losing any more skilled professionals would be very difficult for hospitals to deal with and negatively affect patient care. Nobody wants that.
This issue has prompted hot emotions from both sides. The anti-vaxxers are angry over losing their jobs at the tip of what they see as a sword, and everyone else is upset that their health care services may be harmed by their actions.
We are all tired of this pandemic and want it to be over. It is clear that the only way we are going to defeat this menace is if everyone who possibly can gets vaccinated. So, we support the intent of vaccine mandates.
While it is never a good thing to see people lose their jobs, these 40 people affected have the ability to get back to work. All they have to do is roll up their sleeves.
Please folks, do the right thing and get vaccinated.
