What took place in Afghanistan this weekend can only be described as tragic.
Was it a necessary tragedy to end the decades-long conflict there, as President Joe Biden said in an address to the nation Monday afternoon?
Perhaps.
Was it an avoidable tragedy if better planning had been put in place, as the president’s critics have been quick to suggest?
That’s also a strong possibility.
War is complicated. It presents no easy answers and few happy endings.
That’s not to say anyone should be let “off the hook” for what’s unfolding in Afghanistan right now.
But in the years since the United States deployed forces to that nation, generations ago now, the attention span of our country has seemed to dramatically shorten.
The issues that we’re facing in our country now are not just #BidensFault or #TrumpsFault as liberal and conservative social media feeds would suggest.
Tweeting “Trump” whenever the subject of the US-Mexico border is in the news misses the fact that — from Nixon’s War on Drugs to Clinton’s Operation Gatekeeper — presidential administrations both Democratic and Republican have had a hand in shaping that situation.
And, as Biden said in his national address, two Democratic and two Republican administrations have now been handed the puzzle of Afghanistan to try and solve.
Of course, right now, Biden has his hands on the wheel and, as with presidents before him, he signed up to take the heat for his decisions.
But if anything, more people should be “on the hook” for the current crisis in Afghanistan.
What the Bush Jr., Obama and Trump White Houses did in Afghanistan deserves just as much scrutiny and, to different degrees, blame as Biden’s decision.
It’s all of those decisions that we need to read about and learn from if we want to avoid future tragedies.
And it’s those decisions, just as much as the finger-pointing from both sides of the aisle, that our leaders in Washington should be discussing today.
In recent presidential campaigns, candidates have flip-flopped wildly on whether or not they originally supported the actions in the wake of 9/11 that sent our armed forces to the Middle East.
As the 20th anniversary of that tragedy nears, we should use this time to read beyond the all-caps Trump/Biden tweets to learn more about the decisions made in those days that we’re still very much living in the shadow of.
