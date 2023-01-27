Some of the nicest people in the world belong to a very small fraternity that we all hope – wish, is more like it – we would never have to deal with: directors of funeral homes.
To run a funeral home, you must be of a sympathetic nature beyond all else. You have to realize you are dealing with people who are navigating their darkest hours because they have just lost an integral part of their life.
They may very well be at wits’ end with sadness and desperation. They may be only a day or two beyond the moment they lost perhaps the most important and most intimate person they ever knew.
And consider what they face: not only saying good-bye to that beloved person but doing it in front of dozens, scores, maybe hundreds of people who will be observing them and witnessing the most hollow time in their lives.
Funeral directors must not only be monumentally sympathetic, they must be fully aware of all that must be done and can be done to escort these lost souls through their ordeal.
New York state is not an easy place to operate a funeral home. The state has quite a rigid set of regulations to govern that industry and make sure it provides all the care in so many areas that are needed.
And it can be virtually a 24-hour-a-day commitment. Death drops in at any time, on any day or night. There is little, if any, accommodation for needed or desired time away from their professional setting.
And it is not a happy environment in which to carve out a living. No matter what a director’s frame of mind happens to be on that day, it must be crafted or recrafted to match the anguish the customer is experiencing.
Some may disagree, but there really is no blueprint for grief. It affects all of us differently and funeral directors must be ready and able to react accordingly.
Thankfully, we have many local funeral directors with such experience and aptitude.
Like many operators of businesses, the flow of customers is not predictable. Funeral homes may go days without business or may suddenly be overwhelmed with too much to easily provide for.
And then, of course, there are the unexpected outside influences that can never be anticipated. COVID, for example.
For more than a year, the pandemic must have imposed crises on funeral homes that only they could fully realize.
Many people were trying to avoid contact with anyone, most of all strangers. While customers and attendees were able to modify their own interpersonal contacts, the people who ran funeral homes continued to have to make themselves and their facilities available for all who desired them.
The owners’ and employees’ own safety was thus imperiled.
Funeral homes must not only mold themselves into a form of servitude not seen in other realms, they must dive head-first into an extremely competitive arena. Most communities have more than one funeral home from which to choose, so each director must be business-savvy as well as a source of unrelenting comfort to those calling on them.
The funeral-home industry requires very specific, well defined talents, personalities and characters to yield success. We are fortunate in the North Country to have so many talented and compassionate funeral directors to handle our needs.
While you may dread ever having to call upon one anytime, take solace in the realization that they will live up to your expectations, regardless of how extreme those expectations may be.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.