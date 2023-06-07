For the past week or so, we’ve been dealing with the heavy smog raining down on our region from the wildfires throughout much of Canada.
It has impacted the skies to the point where everything is hazy, views are obstructed and we can smell the acrid odor.
People have been coughing, sneezing and rubbing their eyes to gain relief.
Those effects are bad enough, but there is something even more dangerous about the tainted air we are breathing in that it can be hazardous to our health.
According to the federal Environmental Protection Agency, wildfire smoke is comprised of a mixture of gaseous pollutants (e.g., carbon monoxide), hazardous air pollutants, water vapor, and particle pollution.
Particle pollution represents a main component of wildfire smoke and the principal public health threat, the EPA says.
“Particle pollution” (also referred to as particles, particulate matter, or PM) is a general term for a mixture of solid and liquid droplets suspended in the air, according to the EPA web site. There are many sources of particle pollution; the most common is combustion-related activities, such as wildfires.
Because of the variety of sources, particles come in many sizes and shapes. Some particles are so small that they are only visible using an electron microscope. Particles can be made up of different components, including acids (e.g., sulfuric acid), inorganic compounds (e.g., ammonium sulfate, ammonium nitrate, and sodium chloride), organic chemicals, soot, metals, soil or dust particles, and biological materials (e.g., pollen and mold spores).
The air we breathe, both indoors and outdoors, always contains particle pollution, the site said. Because of their small size, particles can easily penetrate homes and buildings, increasing indoor particle concentrations.
During a wildfire or other combustion-related activities, concentrations of particles can substantially increase in the air to the point that particle pollution is visible to the naked eye.
Fine and coarse particles are smaller than the diameter of a human hair.
These particles are the greatest concern to public health from wildfire smoke because it can travel deep into the lungs and may even enter the bloodstream.
Individuals at greater risk of health effects from wildfire smoke include those with cardiovascular or respiratory disease, older adults, children under 18 years of age, pregnant women, outdoor workers, and those of lower socio-economic status.
Once inhaled, these particles can affect the lungs and heart and cause serious health effects. Larger particles (10 µm in diameter) are generally of less concern because they usually do not enter the lungs; however, they can still irritate the eyes, nose, and throat.
Air Quality alerts have been issued across the state and the northeast as well as parts of the midwest as some of the worst wildfires in Canadian history rage in Quebec, Alberta and Newfoundland and Labrador.
People are advised to stay inside, car pool to alleviate more pollutants, use fans and eliminate outside burning.
Some regions in the country are even advising people to wear KN-95 masks as a precaution.
Probably not a bad idea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.