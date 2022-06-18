How about a big round of applause for fathers? This weekend, we will celebrate a day for them, and, this year, they may have earned it more than any other.
Sonora Louise Smart was an Arkansan born in the middle of the 19th Century, and she greatly admired her father. As a young woman, moved by the celebration of Mother’s Day, she urged her church group to similarly honor fathers. She chose her father’s birthday, June 5.
The wide-ranging church affiliates embraced the idea, and, in 1916, President Woodrow Wilson sent a telegram congratulating the group for the move, which was gaining more acceptance by then.
In 1966, President Lyndon Johnson signed a presidential proclamation establishing Father’s Day on the third Sunday of June, and six years later President Nixon formalized it further by declaring it a national event.
As with any group as large as fathers being formally esteemed, some deserve it more than others. That would, of course, be true of any category of people.
Yet, fatherhood has finally become a chapter of humanity well recognized for what its members have been doing for eons.
During COVID, many fathers found themselves working from home and discovered the joys to be found in expanding their role as active parents, getting more time with the children and performing the same duties as mothers.
The concept of fatherhood has expanded, as well. The hit TV series “Modern Family,” known for its non-traditional, forward-thinking plots and characterizations, featured a gay male couple, Cam and Mitch, who married and eventually adopted and raised a little girl into adulthood. Thus, the concept of gay marriage and child-rearing gained more acceptance across America.
Fathers and stepfathers are now recognized as doing whatever needs to be done to raise children in perhaps unconventional, as well as conventional, settings.
Parenthood is now parenthood, be it under the watchful eye of a mother or a father, if that was indeed ever a question.
In truth, fathers everywhere have been raising, teaching and inspiring children to become responsible adults for as long as families have been populating the Earth.
Whereas, in much earlier times, family responsibilities and assignments were more definitively defined, these days, gender plays not much of a role at all.
Fathers work and provide income, mothers raise the kids; mothers work and provide income, fathers raise the kids. Most often, both work and provide income, and both raise the kids.
The contributions of each to the progression of the family have melded.
So, today, dads are respected and adored as much for being “moms” as dads, in a traditional sense.
So give Dad his due, today or tomorrow, with whatever repayment or acknowledgement you think he deserves.
And, for the rest of the year, remember that raising children is, for the most part, a team effort.
