The state Farm Labor Wage Board voted Tuesday to recommend that New York gradually reduce the overtime threshold for farm workers in the state from 60 hours per week to 40 hours is a problem for our region.
Under the plan, the overtime threshold would drop to 52 hours per week at the beginning of 2026, and then go down to 40 hours starting Jan. 1, 2032.
This change, no doubt, will be costly for North Country farms who already operate under extremely tight margins.
The agriculture industry is much different than many others. The work that needs to be done is often dictated by the season, weather conditions and the timing of crops.
Harvesting a crop requires full-out efforts by every person on staff, often working around the clock for a few weeks or months at a time.
A typical farm work schedule can be 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., six days a week.
Finding workers to fill those roles can be difficult.
As a result, many farm jobs are filled by immigrants or visiting workers from other countries who apply for special visas to come and do agriculture labor.
In most cases they get paid a decent wage and are given housing, meals and transportation.
North Country apple crops have been harvested by visiting Jamaicans for decades. These workers often arrive in August, work through the holidays and then return home. While they are working , many of them send their wages home to support their families.
Some Jamaicans have been returning to the North Country to harvest apples for decades. It is a system that works for both the laborer and the farmer.
Now, with changes on the horizon for overtime wages, farmers will have to take a whole new approach to harvesting their crops and no doubt it will be costly.
Picking a crop in just eight hours a day will certainly lengthen the harvest season, which means farmers are in jeopardy of losing some of their crop as it will die on the vine so to speak after not being picked in time.
Paying at least 20 hours of overtime per week per worker does not seem in the financial cards for most local farmers.
They could hire more workers to harvest in a shorter period of time, but that too would be very costly.
If they cut back on their crops, they lose out on a chance to make a decent profit, which is yet another cost farmers will have to bear.
Yet another problem is that migrant farm workers will just go to other states where they can work more hours.
In the end, the overtime wage threshold change from 60 to 40 hours a week has the potential to seriously affect the local economy in a negative way.
The move, which is expected to be approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul, is designed to protect the rights of farm laborers.
We are all for worker’s rights, but the agriculture industry is different than most other industries. Laborers who sign up for these jobs understand that, and accept that. And, they are very good at what they do.
And, as we’ve said, the system has worked for decades.
Farmers produce food, which obviously is an essential item for life. Government should be ensuring that farmers can produce their valuable products in a sustainable way, and not be putting up roadblocks that would hamper them.
Otherwise, we, the consumers, suffer.
Upstate United, a pro-business advocacy group issued a dire warning this week about the overtime wage change. It predicted the wage board recommendation will become “a death sentence for many family farms across the state.”
The group noted New York has lost an estimated 3,800 farms in the past 20 years.
We don’t need to see more of that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.