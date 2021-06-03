Last week, a National Hockey League team tried to enforce a team policy that almost nobody would try to defend – even the team, which by a week later had revoked it.
As seen in an Internet video, the league's Tampa Bay Lightning security staff evicted a spectator and his 11-year-old son from a game because they were wearing shirts of the fans' team, the rival Florida Panthers. This was not the Moscow Marlins or Peking Prairie Dogs. It was The Tampa Bay Lightning. From Florida. U.S.A.
The whole concept of a professional sports team not allowing spectators to wear shirts of another team is so bizarre it was once derided in an episode of “Seinfeld” 25 years ago, in which Elaine was kicked out of a New York Yankees baseball game for refusing to remove her Baltimore Orioles hat. It was preposterous then, and it remains preposterous now.
Yet it happened last week.
As seen on the video, the fan and his son are approached by a pair of Tampa Bay security personnel while sitting in their premium-area seats, for which the father said he had paid more than $300.
One member of the security team tells the father that, although he, himself, does not agree with it, the policy is firm that no one is allowed in that section wearing a shirt ballyhooing another team.
“Let me ask you this,” the father replies. “Could I be sitting here wearing a shirt with a swastika on it? Or a picture of Hitler?”
“Preferably not,” the man answers.
“But I could wear a shirt with a swastika on it but not the Panthers.”
After a conversation lasting a few minutes, the fan and his son were apparently ejected.
The video went viral, and a week later, the Lightning's policy outlawing opponents' shirts in the premium section, or any other section, was overturned, apparently in considerable embarrassment.
We all accept that a private owner of a private professional team can make and enforce rules compatible with that owner's personal preferences. It's just that, if those preferences are so intrusive toward the personal preferences of the people footing the bills – the fans – then the owner is doomed to eventually be set adrift on a turbulent sea of derision and solitude.
In the past week or so, fights have erupted in the stands at Major League Baseball games, and some uncivilized behavior has invaded the stands at National Basketball Association games. Some fans have spit on or thrown items at opposing players.
Those fans have been escorted from the stands and some banned for life from the arenas. One was even charged with assault.
There is a big difference between reacting to or heading off offensive, perhaps illegal, conduct and an owner banning other teams' shirts. This is Tampa Bay, Fla., not Moscow, Russia or Pyongyang, North Korea.
It was a big joke on "Seinfeld" in the 1990s. Not so funny today, in real life.
