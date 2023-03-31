Thursday morning’s incident at Plattsburgh High School is a sad reminder that when it comes to the education of our children, we live in a starkly different world than we did a generation ago.
Things need to change, and in a hurry, because our kids, if they are not worried about getting shot in class, they are often getting scarred for life.
On Thursday, authorities got a call of an active shooter at PHS around 9:30 a.m. Police responded immediately and fortunately they quickly determined that the report was a hoax, known as a “swatting” incident, where fake hoax threats are sent to schools in order to cause chaos.
Similar instances occurred in Malone and Potsdam in the North Country and at other schools across the state.
Apparently, last week, there were similar incidents in the suburban Rochester area.
All of these “swatting” incidents come on the heels of the horrible news of a shooting at The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn. on Monday. Three children and three adults were killed in that shooting.
As we know, Monday’s shooting is just the latest in a string of atrocities that have occurred almost regularly as far back as 1999 when 11 students were killed at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colo.
Mass shootings have become all too common. They can happen anywhere. Malls, movie theaters, grocery stores, churches, temples, businesses and as we know, schools.
While every shooting is tragic and horrifying, school shootings seem to be the worst. The thought of innocent children being slaughtered without a chance while they are at a place of learning sickens us to our core.
The images of children frightened out of their minds rushing to get away from danger in what is supposed to be a happy safe place, often leaves us in tears.
Now adding to the horror are these fake reports.
Such false alarms are incredibly cruel and the product of someone who is sick and twisted. We hope authorities can catch them quickly and deliver the most appropriate justice possible.
When parents hear these false reports, they have no idea at the time that they are false, and they understandably fear the worst.
That was the case Thursday outside PHS. Parents were visibly shaking and in tears as they waited outside.
We can only imagine what the kids inside the building were going through as authorities put the place on lockdown and swept the halls and classrooms.
The trauma is real and it will last. We’ve already heard parents say they are seriously considering homeschooling as an option because when they drop their kids off for school in the morning, they know that in the world we now live in, there is a chance they may never see them again.
We suspect the debate over guns will once again kick up and both sides will scream and yell, but nothing will get done, which is just ridiculous.
The silver lining in all of this is that the police response to Thursday’s incident was impressive and that is comforting to know. Within seconds, dozens of police vehicles from several agencies were at the high school, weapons drawn and moving in quickly.
It is great to know that we have local law enforcement trained, dedicated and committed to responding to such unspeakable situations, but the question will remain: why is that even necessary?
