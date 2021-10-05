There are many reasons why we should take climate change seriously, and take steps to stem the destruction of the ecosystem.
Having a planet to live on where we can grow food, have clean air and clean water, have abundant wild life and continents that are not sinking are chief among those reasons.
But another good reason hits closer to home, and that is climate change has the potential to ruin one of our favorite North Country pastimes: leaf-peeping.
A recent story from the Associated Press showed that because of climate changes, the fall foliage season is not what it used to be.
Normally we enjoy this time of year as a chance to get outside and view in awe the spectacular colors that nature brings us in the form of the simple miracle of leaves on trees changing colors.
We are lifted up by seas of gold, orange and red each autumn as we stroll through the countryside or take a leisurely drive through the Adirondacks or Champlain Valley.
Along with a leaf-peeping trip usually is a stop at an orchard, a country store or a restaurant. Serious leaf-peepers book hotel rooms and spend a few days in our region enjoying the sights.
Of course, that all adds up to a boost to the local economy, and around here, it is a huge boost. Local chambers of commerce put great effort into promoting fall foliage season, and it is one of our greatest tourism attractions we have going.
In this case, it's true what they say: money really does grow on trees.
But fall foliage season, and the economic punch as well as the spiritual well-being it brings, is in serious jeopardy because of climate change.
The foliage season usually is approaching peak form right about now, but as we can see, the leaves are slow to change, and it has been that way the past few years.
Droughts and heat waves have disrupted the process of leaves changing colors, which involves the chlorophyll of the leaves breaking down, which causes them to lose their green color.
This typically happens when the days grow shorter and cooler.
Droughts can cause leaves to turn brown and wither before they can reach peak color, the AP reports, and heat waves can prompt the leaves to fall before autumn even arrives.
In addition to the climate concerns, the region had to deal with the gypsy moth problem earlier this summer, where hordes of the insects devoured tree leaves en mass.
Not having a fall foliage season to celebrate in our region would be a disaster on many fronts that no one wants to envision.
So, if for no other reason should we combat climate change, let it be for saving leaf peeping.
But we also need to consider ways to stem climate change simply because if we don't, our children and their children won't have a place to live.
As we ponder the future, we should remember that winters around here can be drab enough, we don't need a dreary colorless fall as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.