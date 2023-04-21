Most of us know that if we don’t take care of our houses, they will eventually deteriorate and fall apart.
If you don’t keep them clean, you will be living in squalor.
Most rational people don’t want that, so they take steps to make sure their house is sound and livable.
Seems reasonable, but amazingly, not all of us feel the same way about the biggest house we all live in so to speak: The Earth.
Pollution and climate change are problems that we have been dealing with for decades now, and we will continue to for decades more.
The hope is that we can all come to an agreement on what must be done and take the steps needed to ensure that we all don’t choke to death.
Easier said than done, we know.
Tomorrow is Earth Day, a day where we take notice of our planet, it’s condition and what we can do to improve it.
It’s a good time to reflect and ask ourselves: Are we being good stewards of our home?
Most of us would probably say we can do better so it is with that spirit that we celebrate Earth Day tomorrow.
Plant a tree, clean a street, conserve fuel and do what you can to help keep the planet green a bit longer.
Earth Day started in 1970 as a movement to combat industrial pollution that had gotten way out of control. Imagine a world where pollutants were hardly regulated and businesses filled the air and waters with all kinds of nasty chemicals.
Well, that’s pretty much what we lived with in the post-World War II era leading up to 1970 and the first Earth Day.
It was so bad that the Great Lakes, the recipients of major volumes of nasty waste from the rust belt of the nation, were basically considered dead.
Fortunately, reason carried the day and agencies such as the federal Environmental Protection Agency where launched and we’ve taken the right steps toward ending such devastating pollution.
But the problem is nowhere near being solved. We are still in danger of ruining our planet with climate change brought on by our massive carbon footprint.
It is not only an American problem, it is a global worry and we all have to mobilize to defeat the threat. That clearly is a challenge that we have not made as much progress on as we would have hoped.
The impetus for change, however, has to start somewhere and it can start with us as individuals, families and communities.
We all need to take care of our own homes and neighborhoods, and think about how we can all make the world a safer, cleaner place to live.
Tomorrow there will be all kinds of events where people go out and pick up trash, plant trees and feel good about helping the earth. But it can’t end with just a few hours of responsibility.
We need to make a concerted effort every day to change how our planet is affected by our existence. It can be something as small as walking to run an errand instead of driving, composting your household food waste or recycling your cans and bottles.
We live in one of the most beautiful parts of the world here in the North Country, so let’s make every day Earth Day and do our part to keep our house clean and strong.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.