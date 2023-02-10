It’s the middle of winter and some seriously cold temperatures may have kept us indoors most of last weekend, but there is still plenty of opportunities to get outside an enjoy a host of activities in milder temperatures coming up.
North Country winters, as we know, can be quite brutal at times. Last weekend’s freezing temperatures that dipped to -30 or worse in some areas, was quite extreme for sure.
We’ve seen temperatures dip that far below zero before, but the wind chill last weekend made it feel so much worse.
Most people took the advice of health experts and stayed inside for the most part, which was probably a good decision.
Fortunately the extreme cold only lasted about two days and we were back to more normal winter temperatures in the 20s and 30s leading into this week.
With temperatures expected to be more milder this weekend, it is the perfect time to get outside and enjoy the many events that are scheduled.
You can start with the City of Plattsburgh’s Tannen-BOOM, a massive bonfire at the City Beach.
The event is slated to go off from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the beach complex. It will feature sledding for the kids, music, a food truck, a beer garden and hot chocolate.
There will also be several smaller fires around the area for people to gather, chat and keep warm. and of course, the main bonfire.
Tannen-BOOM is billed as a way for the community to come out and celebrate winter together and for a great way for kids to have fun and adults to socialize.
Last year was the inaugural Tannen-BOOM and it went off quite well despite some seriously cold temperatures. The city took note of how the event went last year and has made a few changes that hopefully will make it an even better event.
Perhaps the first good move surrounding the event was to postpone it from the original date of Saturday, Feb. 4. Eyeing the potential -30 temperatures, the city wisely pushed it back a week.
Everyone loves a good winter bonfire, but not when it’s that cold with wind blowing hard off Lake Champlain.
Forecasts for Saturday are good and we hope there is a big crowd out enjoying themselves.
If you are looking for more entertainment, there is also the annual Saranac Lake Winter Carnival, which started last week and continues through Sunday. The annual parade, which is a blast if you’ve never been, is at 1 p.m. Saturday from the firehouse on Broadway to LaPan Highway.
There are many other events going on today through Sunday, and you can find more information at www.saranaclakewintercarnival.com/schedule.
If you don’t want to attend any events, a visit to the ice castle on Lake Flower is a special treat unto itself.
This year’s castle theme is the Roman Colosseum and the structure is something to marvel at.
Winter around here may be long and cold, but it doesn’t have to be a bummer. We applaud those who organize these great outdoor events to keep us entertained and we hope they continue and grow far into the future.
