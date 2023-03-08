Contract negotiations between Clinton Community’s College’s administration and its Faculty Association union have been ongoing for six years now.
It’s time to come to an agreement.
The union has not had a raise in pay in six years and, like many of us, is vying for adequate compensation to offset the rise in costs that we have all seen in recent years with inflation and fuel prices.
Not to mention, we are all still trying to climb out of the economic and emotional hole that the COVID-19 pandemic created the past three years.
Union members justly argue that they provide vital services to the students, creating relationships that will enhance their education and eventually their career paths while they are attending CCC.
In exchange for their efforts, knowledge and experience, instructors feel they should be given proper compensation in their base pay.
Pay can be increased for faculty through overload work and stipends, but those are not always available to every member, and providing such work can amount to schedules and workloads that are difficult to manage and draining.
Instructors say they have been going above and beyond to help students regardless of any pay increase.
Therefore, they feel it is imperative that the base pay get increased.
Faculty members say they would like to have the base pay issue sorted out first, and all other issues in the contract can then be dealt with.
The fact that CCC’s other union, the Coalition Union, has been able to reach a deal, is also frustrating to the faculty members.
The situation has become so dire for faculty that they felt it necessary to implement “Work to Rule” in early February after contract negotiations between the two sides had, once again, stalled out.
Under Work to Rule, the union will do only what is exactly prescribed in their contract and nothing more.
We understand the strategic value of utilizing Work to Rule as a tactic, but it has to be acknowledged that such a move will have an impact on students.
How can it not?
During a recent meeting of the CCC Board of Trustees, we heard just that from Student Trustee Kristy Martin who raised concerns she had heard from students that Work to Rule was affecting them negatively.
Upon hearing those concerns, CCC Board Chair David Favro said that was unfortunate and he vowed to rectify the contract situation as quickly as they could because they do not want students to be negatively affected.
We hope so.
Whenever such an impasse is reached, both sides have to take responsibility.
The union of course wants more money, especially since they have not had a raise in six years, and the college is dealing with serious financial hardship caused by several factors, one of which was the COVID-19 pandemic.
In stalemate’s like this, neither side usually wants to blink.
The next step is bringing in an independent Fact Finder to assess the situation and make its recommendations
Hopefully this will be the impetus that triggers a solution for both sides.
CCC is a key part of our community in so many ways, and we hate to see it tarnished by this dispute.
The faculty, the administration, the community, and most of all the students, need this disagreement to end now and in a manner that works for everyone as best it can.
