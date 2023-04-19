It’s no secret that when you go to a hospital emergency room you are probably going to have to wait unless you are really dying, bleeding profusely or in excruciating pain.
Emergency rooms usually doesn’t have the best of reputations. But why would they? They are associated with pain and discomfort so of course people are not going to like them.
The ER at University of Vermont Healthcare Network CVPH in Plattsburgh recently scored very poorly in rankings of wait times for ERs across the state. CVPH was ranked 143 our of 147.
Hardly an impressive stat.
But as officials at the hospital explained, there are many factors that go into an ER operation and wait time is only one statistic.
A main reason for long wait times here is that there are simply not enough beds in the rest of the hospital or community to move people in order to free up space in the ER. Another is that CVPH is a referral center for eight other health facilities in the region, meaning they get everybody else’s cases in addition to their own.
Also contributing to long wait times are people who go to the ER when they really shouldn’t. That clogs up resources and makes wait times longer.
Hospital officials says they are working to improve conditions and we hope they are successful.
Now is a good time to refresh everyone about when to go to an ER.
Here are some tips provided by CVPH on when to visit an Emergency Room, when to visit a primary care provider or when to visit an urgent care center.
For primary care:
• If it’s not urgent and you feel it can wait a day or if you have a new or old problem that flares up.
• Your primary care provider knows you and your medical history and you are seen by appointment.
• Some symptoms to see a primary care provider include cough, cold, flu, ear infection and sore throat, minor injuries like sprains, bumps and burns, rashes, urinary tract infections, chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, COPD, asthma, allergies and for immunizations.
For urgent care:
• When condition doesn’t appear life threatening, but you can’t wait until the next day or to see your primary care provider and you are not in extreme pain.
• There will be shorter wait times at an urgent care clinic than an ER, as you are seen in the order you arrive, and many urgent care clinics also have advanced diagnostic imaging like X-ray machines and lab capabilities to assess your illness or injury. Providers can also prescribe medications.
• Symptons for urgent care include, cold or mild flu symptoms, sore throat, vomiting, fever without a rash, non-life threatening allergic reactions, ear pain, painful urination, diarrhea, sprains and strains, small cuts that may require stitches, dehydration, mild asthma attacks, abdominal pain.
For the Emergency Room:
• You have a serious or life-threatening condition. ERs are equipped with life-saving equipment and providers trained to treat life-threatening illnesses or injuries. It is always open and you are seen based on how sick or injured you are with the most serious cases jumping to the front of the line, even if they arrive later than everyone else. This will increase wait times for others.
• For such symptoms you should consider ER care: Chest pain, difficulty breathing, weakness/numbness on one side, slurred speech, fainting/change in mental state/confusion, serious burns, head or eye injury, broken bones, dislocated joints, fever with a rash, seizures, severe cuts that may require stitches, severe cold or flu symptoms, vaginal bleeding with pregnancy, uncontrollable bleeding, severe asthma attack, severe allergic reaction, poisoning.
We are fortunate to have an ER in our region with trained professionals and resources to save lives even if the wait time are really long. Let’s help them out and use it wisely.
