It was eight years ago yesterday that inmates Richard Matt and David Sweat escaped from Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora and set off a massive manhunt.
The search lasted 23 days before Matt was shot and killed and Sweat was shot and captured, both in Franklin County.
For three weeks, the area was covered with as many as 1,500 law enforcement officers scouring the woods and roads in search of the two convicted murderers.
The event is still fresh and we remember it well.
While no one was happy that two convicted murderers were able to escape and were on the loose for so long in our region, the area rallied behind law enforcement as they searched.
People brought food and drinks to staging areas where officers were gathered to prepare for a shift of searching, often through dense and wet forest, not knowing if the killers could be behind the next tree.
They put up signs thanking officers and helped their families as many of them were gone for days on end.
It was a great sign of solidarity for law enforcement and for correction officers who are so vital to our area.
They are vital not only because they earn a good living and contribute greatly to our economy, but because they provide a service that few want to do.
Being inside a maximum security prison for eight hours a day or longer is no picnic. Officers are amongst some of the worst criminals known to humanity and the powder keg could erupt at any moment, and often does.
It was discouraging to learn of the escape, but spirits were buoyed when law enforcement, including hundreds of correction officers from Corrections Emergency Response Teams (CERT) from across the state showed up to help.
Corrections brothers and sisters showing up to help was a welcome site indeed.
But what if the escape happened today?
Would there be as much of a public showing of support for law enforcement and correction officers?
A lot has happened since then.
We saw a national uprising of Black Lives Matter in the midst of battling a global pandemic when George Floyd was killed at the hands of police in Minnesota in May of 2020, we’ve seen laws in this state that have restricted the use of solitary confinement for inmates in prison, and we’ve seen bail eliminated for many of those charged with crimes in this state.
Attitudes toward law enforcement have changed in many parts of this state and across the country.
But here in the North Country, many still hold law enforcement and correction officers in high regard, and that is a good thing.
We all need to understand that such jobs are difficult under the best of circumstances, and while not perfect, most men and women wearing the uniform and badge are good, hard-working people that are trying to provide a needed service.
Sure there are bad apples in every profession, but for the most part, we are lucky to have dedicated well-meaning officers in our midst.
We often hear of crimes being committed in other parts of the state and nation where there can be a sense that laws don’t matter any more, and people just take and do what they want without fear of reprisals.
But we don’t see that here.
We like to think that it’s because we have law enforcement that gets the job done.
Just like they did eight years ago.
