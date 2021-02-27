The past 12 months has been as difficult a period that few people alive have ever experienced, yet we march on.
The coronavirus pandemic has dominated our lives the past year in so many ways. Businesses have closed, jobs have been lost, hospitals overwhelmed, the economy severely shaken, and of course, the worst of all, we've lost more than 500,000 people to the deadly pandemic, including more than 60 in the Clinton, Essex and Franklin County area.
The COVID-19 virus has brought so many changes to our lives. We have to wear masks, we need to keep our distance from each other, we can't gather in groups and so many of our daily activities have been canceled or severely restricted.
Hope is within our grasp as vaccines for COVID-19 continue to roll out, and infection rates seem to be dropping.
We have suffered no doubt, but all is not lost.
Businesses in the region, state and nation have had to make dramatic changes in order to survive, and thankfully, many have.
Not only have they survived, but some have even managed to thrive in the pandemic, developing bold new strategies that have served them well and will continue to beyond COVID-19.
The North Country is fortunate enough to have many of those businesses that have met the challenge in our midst. And it's not only businesses, governments and organizations have also been smart to make the changes needed to thrive.
In today's edition of the Press-Republican in our Economic Outlook 2021 publication, you will read about some of those success stories of the past year, and some stories of difficult challenges that folks are still trying to meet.
Formerly known as Progress, the Economic Outlook 2021 section covers several projects that are moving forward this year, and a little bit of what we might expect as, we hope, the pandemic winds down.
It is comforting to know that the City and Town of Plattsburgh are moving forward with projects and Clinton Community College continues with a major upgrade.
Improvements to the Strand Theater are also ongoing with the hopes that the venue will be bigger and better than it was before the pandemic.
We've missed our arts.
The former Pfizer property in Rouses Point in the Northern Tier also is looking promising as stewards of the property actively seek developers.
While business and government move forward, the big question many in this region have is can our bustling tourism industry bounce back to haul in the masses and bring them here for a visit or two?
If the past record of the North Country Chamber of Commerce is any indication, we are in good hands of re-capturing our tourism bounty.
So while we are still reeling in many ways from the pandemic, there is hope on the horizon and we once again urge everyone to do their part in stemming the pandemic by continuing to wear masks, keep socially distant, avoid large groups and wash hands.
Economically, there is no tonic better than shopping and eating locally and supporting your neighborhood businesses.
Stay safe North Country.
