Area Chamber of Commerce types have kept quite busy over the years promoting the many natural wonders of our region.
The Adirondacks, Lake Champlain, Ausable Chasm, and even the Plattsburgh City Beach are all natural beauties that attract people from all over the nation, and world, on an annual basis, and we are proud to brag about them.
Add in the Olympic venues in Lake Placid as yet another reason to visit our region.
Another natural wonder will soon be set upon us that offers a perfect opportunity to do some more marketing.
A total eclipse will occur on April 8, 2024, and Plattsburgh and the Adirondacks will be right in the direct path for best viewing sites.
Eclipses are cool, and people — a lot of people — are rightfully mesmerized by them, love to learn about them, and of course, view them.
In 2017, when there was an eclipse that was best viewed near the Kentucky-Tennessee border, thousands of people turned up in that region to watch.
Of course, large crowds means hotel stays, meals in restaurants, gas pumped at local stations and many amenities purchased. All of that economic activity helps pad business and government coffers.
The North Country would do well to capitalize on such an event as a total eclipse, and we are glad to see efforts already underway.
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman, a natural promoter, is already touting the region as the perfect place to watch the celestial phenomenon.
Cashman points to the roughly 1,000 hotel rooms, numerous restaurants, shopping, and of course, lots of open sky, that makes our area the place to be when it comes to watching the total eclipse.
He notes that the event will take place on a Monday, making it perfect for a long weekend visit.
The North Country Chamber of Commerce Adirondack Coast has also been talking about the 2024 eclipse as have several other tourism outfits promoting the Adirondacks as a good place to watch the phenomenon.
We’ve got two years to get the word out and look to attract large crowds for the big day.
Obviously, an eclipse is a short-lived event of only a few minutes, but most only happen in certain regions once every few centuries, so why not make the most of it?
If people from all over the country and world show up here, they undoubtedly will get a chance to see some of our other aforementioned attractions and perhaps will return for another visit some day.
Or maybe they will tell some friends who might want to come here and check out these wonderful places.
Every bit of marketing counts, and if we are lucky enough to be in the direct path of a total eclipse, then let’s for sure look at the bright side.
