As information about the Delta variant continues to be at the heart of COVID conversations, we strive to share what we know as soon as we know it. The two questions most frequently asked: are new cases due to the Delta variant; and are cases already vaccinated?
These are important questions to ask. Here is what we know:
COVID cases have increased nationally by over 300% from June 19 to July 23, 2021, driven by the highly transmissible delta variant. The delta variant spreads more than twice as easily from person to person when compared to strains earlier in the pandemic. This has made it the predominant circulating variant progressing from under 1% of cases in May to over 80% of cases in July.
Moreover, the latest data shows the people infected with the delta variant have higher viral loads — more virus in their bodies — than with previous variants. Gov. Cuomo announced earlier this week that five additional laboratories throughout the state will begin to conduct genomic sequencing to help identify emerging variants. ECHD anticipates learning more about this initiative to better understand how variants are specifically impacting New York and regions of New York, like ours.
Our department is also compiling vaccination data for cases and we expect to be able to provide a general summary soon. What we know right now is that people who are vaccinated represent a very small amount of transmission. Once vaccinated, most people are protected from the virus. Breakthrough cases occur in a small proportion of vaccinated people and the vast majority have mild symptoms and do not experience serious illness leading to hospitalization or death.
This is so important to stress. If you get vaccinated, your risk of being infected is 3.5-fold lower; your risk of getting ill is 8-fold lower; your risk of hospitalization or death is 25-fold lower. Fully vaccinated people have a strong degree of protection against COVID variants, including delta.
We know it’s disheartening to see case counts tick back up again after experiencing such low positivity rates in early summer. This might lead some to believe that the vaccines don’t work or that protection is already waning. Really, what is more likely happening is that as the delta variant has overtaken other strains to become the most commonly circulating variant in the country, and it’s high transmissibility means that it will be harder for unvaccinated individuals to avoid becoming infected, especially at the current vaccination levels in our communities. The vast majority of transmission and of severe cases continue to occur in the unvaccinated.
We can expect that, with higher transmissibility, we’re going to need to get as many people vaccinated as possible to extinguish this pandemic — likely more than what would have ended the pandemic if, for example, a less contagious variant was the predominant strain. Waiting for natural immunity to occur through infection in a great enough number of people to slow this pandemic also means that there is a better chance for more mutations to develop and more virulent strains to emerge. This prolongs the impacts to personal and community health, the economy, and the upheaval in people’s lives.
Getting vaccinated is about doing your part to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. The Essex County Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccination appointments at our Elizabethtown office on Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop in, call 518-873-3500 or pre-register at co.essex.ny.us/Health/make-an-appointment/.
To learn more about New York State’s new variant testing initiative, go to tinyurl.com/am7z4ceu.
To learn more about the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination, go to: tinyurl.com/yvtmapc
To learn more about the types of variants that are currently circulating, go to: tinyurl.com/2cjet3p9
Editor's note: More information about local vaccination options is listed on A8.
