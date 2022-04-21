Friday is Earth Day, the day we celebrate our planet and re-dedicate ourselves to taking care of it.
It is a wonderful time to remind ourselves of the fragility of our planet and the need for us to be mindful of how we treat her.
Earth Day was established in 1970 by U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson after he visited an oil spill in Santa Barbara, Calif. in 1969. It is celebrated every year on April 22.
More than 1 billion people celebrate Earth Day every year, by planting new trees, cleaning up beaches and parks, and holding rallies.
The idea is to raise awareness of our environment and the peril it is facing with climate change and a species that has a penchant for creating an enormous amount of waste and leaving behind as large a footprint as possible.
Earth Day also honors the achievements of the environmental movement and raises awareness of the need to protect the Earth for our sake and the sake of our children and their children.
While it is great to have a special day to celebrate our planet and pledge to take better care of her, this is something that we all should be doing every day.
Taking care of our home should not be something that is optional. It should not be something that we only do when we feel like it.
Practicing good environmental habits should be among our top priorities of every day life.
At home, we water and mow our lawns, trim our trees, rake our leaves, paint our houses, vacuum our floors and take out our garbage among many other daily chores.
Imagine if we decided not to do those duties because we didn’t feel like it? Our homes would soon be in shambles and unlivable.
We don’t want our planet to ever reach that point, so now is the time to make preserving Earth a top priority.
This should not be a political issue at all. No one can argue that it is not a good idea to take care of your own home.
There are many ways we can help preserve our planet. We can recycle, we can cut down on fossil fuel use, we can compost and we can conserve energy to name a few.
Reducing greenhouse gas emissions can be done as we saw during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Because of pandemic-driven lockdowns, people were forced to stay home and not travel.
As a result of this dramatic drop off in travel and economic activity, the federal Environmental Protection Agency found that overall net emissions decreased 10.6 percent from 2019 to 2020, decreasing even further by 21.4 percent when compared to 2005 levels.
That should be proof enough that we do have the power to make a difference if we change our habits.
Hopefully everyone will celebrate Earth Day tomorrow by planting a tree or doing something to help keep our home clean and lively.
It is the only home we’ve got, so let’s do out part to take care of it.
